Chevrolet Camaro "Super Swan" Has All the Downforce

The current, sixth-generation Camaro is no stranger to track assets, since its range-topping ZL1 version, fitted with the 1LE package, managed to blitz the Nurburgring in 7:16.04 back in 2017. However, the virtual build presented in this rendering aims to deliver a circuit-savvy Camaro based on the "humbler" SS model.
It's no secret that such a chronograph beater needs plenty of downforce and this muscle car certainly does well in the said department. It all starts with the front splitter, which is secured via a pair of rods. And this is matched by the side skirt extensions.
However, the most visible downforce upgrade comes from the posterior of the machine. This is where we find a super-sized wing, one that uses a swan neck mount, along with an also-generous diffuser.
With the main aero tweaks out of the way, we can talk about the widebody kit of the beast - these are floating overfenders, which accommodate uber-generous wheels and tires.
Of course, one might wonder how this vehicle, which is portrayed here doing its thing on the street, deals with even the slightest imperfection in the road surface. Well, the car seems to pack air suspension, which means the one behind the wheel can always alter the ride height.
Dutch artist RealBorisBoef Design, who is responsible for the eye candy, appears to have also put some serious work into the livery of the Chevrolet Camaro SS, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below.
Now, while we're talking Camaro derivatives, it's a pity that GM stopped updating the car, at least in the fashion its competitors do. Coupled with the polarizing (to put it midly) 2019 model year revamp (this 3D model features the pre-2019 styling), which was fixed by an "emergency" 2020MY facelift, this has seen the Chevrolet model losing the sales race to the Mustang and the aging Challenger.
As such, we can only hope that GM not only dismisses the rumors about the retirement of the Camaro in 2023, but also comes up with a proper effort for the seventh iteration of this iconic nameplate.
