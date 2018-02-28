Chevrolet Camaro Desert Roll Out Ad Has Intense Ending

On February 1, a new advertising video was posted on Chevrolet
’s YouTube channel. At first glance, especially if you don’t have the patience to wait until the end, the video is as boring as they get.
We all know the Camaro. Some love it, others hate it, but in essence pretty much all of us know what the car, in its various guises, is all about.
So when you’re faced with a little over 2 minutes worth of video showing a bunch of people giving up their daily activities to get behind the wheel of their different Camaros, down various roads, you might be inclined to think ah, just another car commercial
.
That happened to us as well, and just as we were about to put an end to the ordeal, something miraculous happened. Something you might experience as well: a tiny smile at first, appearing on your face, then growing bigger as you get the point of the ad.
This time, we will not reveal the ending. Don’t expect it to be glamorous, explosive, or with a Bumblebee cameo. But do expect it to be unexpected.
The point Chevrolet is trying to make with this new ad is that the pony car comes not from a family, but from a lineage. One that started back in 1966 with the introduction of the first generation pony car.
Until this day, there have been six generations of the Camaro
. Six generations during which the name grew beyond the confines of a car’s body and, together with archrival Mustang, created a market most didn’t even know existed.
“Many words could be used to describe this legendary performance family, but the only one that captures all of the refinement and engineering know-how that goes into every car — from the responsive LS to the supercharged ZL – is Camaro,”
says Chevrolet.