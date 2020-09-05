Chevrolet Camaro Civic SS Is a Pure USDM Rendering

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

Chevrolet must have hated Honda for the longest time. Cheap, reliable Japanese imports took the brand from being the biggest and baddest to struggling and weak. But about a week ago, General Motors and Honda Motor Company entered a major partnership. 4 photos EV development. Nobody knows which models will be affected yet. However, the Brazilian artist



That's right, it's a Camaro Civic SS, merging the shape of a muscle car with the angular front of a Japanese compact sedan. Honestly, it's an improvement over the stock 2020 Camaro. And just because we want as many car fans to cringe today, there's also a Chevy-badged Civic Type R. Yuck!



Both of these somehow fall perfectly under the old "USDM" description, as in JDM, but from the United States. Normally, the term would be used to describe the super-sexy Acura Integra Type R or some Subaru with an inferior engine.



Jokingly, USDM is sometimes also used for American cars that try to be sporty, nimble, and affordable, like a Chevy Cobalt or a Dodge Neon SRT-4. Those things can be pretty fast with the right set of mods. But if you think about it, GM, Ford, and Dodge have always failed in the compact car segment.



Right now, they've all pretty much killed off their normal cars, and that would explain why Chevy wanted to partner with Honda. Is New Cruze VTEC Turbo incoming?



