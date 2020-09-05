Smart City Will Use Cameras to Let Doctors Offer Advice in Case of Accidents

Lawnchair Larry, the OG Balloon Man Who Flew Into Federal Airspace by Mistake

Edinburgh is about to become one of the smartest cities in the entire world, as the local authorities have adopted a multi-year digital transformation plan that relies on latest-generation technology to improve the quality of life. 13 photos



Using intelligent traffic signals, this new system can automatically adapt to the current traffic flow and turn to green when needed in order to avoid jams in the largest intersections. Similar tech is already being used in other parts of the world too, and the Edinburgh authorities believe that it should help improve traffic and reduce carbon emissions in the city.



In addition, Edinburgh wants to install smart sensors in public bins that would send alerts whenever they’re full, as well as smart streetlights that can automatically control the brightness or allow the council to adjust it manually from a remote location.



In the future, authorities want to use the streetlights to install video cameras that dedicated staff can connect to in case of an emergency and help with advice. For example, if an accident happens in an intersection, a doctor can access one of the cameras in the area and speak remotely into a microphone to provide someone with medical recommendations until an ambulance arrives at the scene, according to



Further sensors can be installed in homes to detect things like damp, and alerts would then be sent to authorities to help prevent further damage.



To turn this digital transformation into reality, the City of Edinburgh Council has extended its original deal with CGI until 2029.



“Providing stability for the Council’s ICT services, the extension will save a further £12m and help the Council look further ahead to the future. It will see CGI working with the Council on further digital transformation of services and continuing to be the Council's primary ICT provider for the next nine years,” a press



