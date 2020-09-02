2020 Chevrolet Camaro "Sedan" Looks Muscular, Out for Charger Blood

"A Camaro with four doors - doesn't the two-door model struggle to meet sales expectations, how would such a sedan make sense?" one might ask. And, given the fact that both the Mustang and the aging Challenger have surpassed the Camaro in the sales race, that question deserves an answer. Of course, we've decided to throw in a rendering.
For starters, if the sales trends of 2020 continue, this will become the third consecutive year of sales defeat for the Camaro. A capable platform is there (remember when the ZL1 1LE rocked the Nurburgring last decade?), motivated by amazing C7 Corvette-shared engines, so there must be a problem. Actually, we'd list two main aspects that hold the current incarnation of this majestic nameplate back.
The first involves the lack of a sharper effort from GM (while we're talking performance four-doors, this a matter that also led to the demise of the potential-loaded, Aussie-borrowed Chevrolet SS). For instance, the 2019MY facelift of the Camaro car split opinions due to its black crossbar and the bowtie located on it, with the emergency 2020 revamp adding color to that bar and relocating the emblem to the upper grille, as seen on the car sitting on our screens.
As for the second, this revolves around practicality matters, such as the limited rear seat and luggage compartment accommodation and the less-than-ideal visibility - while the last might be justified by the aggressively small (design-wise) greenhouse of the Camaro, the first two seem to lack an excuse.
Well, with a bit of luck, a sedan version of the Camaro would address all aspects mentioned in the paragraph above. Such a machine could look like the one rendered here, even though the C-pillar area would probably have to be further polished, since this one partially reminds one of this imaginary model's only proper competitor, the Dodge Charger.
Nevertheless, this pixel play, the result of a Photoshop journey documented in the video below (hat tip to digital label SRK Designs), delivers an eye-catching representation of the Camaro sedan.
Sure, GM won't invest in adding a pair of doors to the Camaro, not just due to the said sales situation, but also due to the fact that the sixth-gen Camaro is approaching its retirement.
However, while it could be argued that sedans continue to disappear as a result of the crossover revolution, the demand for this traditional body style is still there. It's just that the execution has to be perfect, from design and tech updates to marketing.
The approach mentioned above brings us to the Dodge Charger. Despite the current generation having been with us since 2006, the four-door Mopar machine registered 21% sales increase last year (think: 29,935 units), outselling its also-aging platform mate, the Chrysler 300, by a hefty margin.
And while the Charger owns quite a bit of its success to go-fast aspects such as the explosion of HEMI power, Toyota has proven that you can sell four-doors without playing the muscle card.
Unlike its American rivals, the Japanese automaker keeps building sedans (and for multiple segments), with the company having stated that, out of the 2.1 million vehicles it sold last year, about 770,000 units came in this form. Coming in the form of a bonus, a hefty 31 percent of its existing sedan customers grabbed a new one in 2019.
Of course, Toyota invested in its four-doors, introducing hybrid powertrains, as well as plenty of configuration options, features and special editions.
