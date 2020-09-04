New Chevrolet Minivan Imagined With Honda Odyssey Underpinnings

More on this:

1 2021 Honda Odyssey Updated With Cooler Design Cues, More Standard Equipment

2 2021 Chrysler “Grand Caravan” Is Actually the Voyager with a Different Badge

3 China Gets Another Luxury Minivan, Please Welcome the 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir

4 Another MPV Discontinued Because European Demand Shifts Towards Crossovers, SUVs

5 Dodge Grand Caravan Production Ending This May, Chrysler Voyager Will Replace It