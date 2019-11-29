Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution

Chevrolet Apparently Loses $20,000 For Every C8 Corvette Stingray 1LT

On a related note, Chevrolet might find itself with only one performance model in the lineup if the rumors about the Camaro turn out to be true. More to the point, “multiple sources within General Motors” claim that the MotorTrend understands from “a senior GM source” that $20,000 is the amount lost on every low-trim model. More to the point, Chevrolet doesn’t want you to buy the 1LT without any sort of options for $59,995 including destination charge.Opting for the 3LT and Z51 Performance Package translates to $76,945, and even that kind of money gets the golden bowtie in the red. The C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe is shockingly affordable for what it offers, but on the other hand, we’re not surprised that pricing will go up for the 2021 model year across the board.Precedents were set by the seventh generation of the breed, rising almost $2,000 in the second model year of the C7 then by another couple grand. “According to our source, the original budget for the C8 project assumed a starting price of $79,995,” which means that the base price of $59,995 amounts to a marketing stunt.Going forward, there’s no denying that Chevy will hike up the sticker price of the Z06. The C8 in this specification is expected to get aflat-plane V8 based on the C8.R from Corvette Racing. The ZR1, on the other hand, is understood to feature 900 horsepower and an electrified front axle for all-wheel drive.The C7 ZR1 starts at $135,090 for the coupe, meaning that Chevrolet could level up to $150,000 for the C8 ZR1. That might not sound like a lot if you know the price difference between the Ford GT from the 2000s and the outgoing model, but nevertheless, don’t forget that $150k is a lot of dough for core customers.On a related note, Chevrolet might find itself with only one performance model in the lineup if the rumors about the Camaro turn out to be true. More to the point, “multiple sources within General Motors” claim that the Gen 7 program has been shelved and the nameplate is likely to be shelved after the calendar year 2023.