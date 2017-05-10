Cheshire Cat Jaguar F-Type R Convertible Gets "We're All Mad Here" Wrap

When a Jaguar F-Type is gifted with a Cheshire Cat wrap, you know you're looking at a match made in Wonderland. And the F-Type R Cabriolet we're here to show you brings us just that.





A post shared by Protective Film Solutions (@protectivefilmsolutions) on May 9, 2017 at 9:52am PDT The "We're All Mad Here" second skin of the Jag makes the supercar stand out like nothing else, thanks to an irresistible melange - from the shades of purple adorning the vehicle, to the unmistakable smile covering the hood and the tail adorning the boot, this wrap simply can't be ignored. For the record, this open-air started out in life as a white contraption.Now, you might be wondering about the driver that chose such a loony theme for his supercharged V8 machine. So, who sits being the wheel of the 550-pony feline - is it The Mad Hatter, or perhaps the King of Hearts?Well, all we know is that the Jag is owned by an aficionado named Clayton. And you can check out a few photos from the man's Instagram account at the bottom of the page.And it seems the owner will get to follow the Cheshire Cat's Advice ("You just go where your high-top sneakers sneak, and don't forget to use your head.") and that's because the V8 animal is headed for the goldRush rally.The event, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 12, will see participants hooning their vehicles for eight days in a row, with the finish line waiting for them in Las Vegas.If you've experienced deja-vu after reading about the goldRush Rally 2017, it might be thanks to another mad wrap we delivered earlier today. We're talking about the Leonardo da Vinci McLaren , a 12C that goes as far as displaying modified drawings of the Renaissance figure.And the good news for wrap fans is that we'll return with another eye candy development soon.