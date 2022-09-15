Check Out Kemar Roach's Unique Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe With Custom Mable Finish Interior

There’s nothing like treating yourself to a new car, but the satisfaction is even bigger when you get to customize it yourself and put your own little touches on it. Cricketer Kemar Roach did just that with his Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe.
Athletes and celebrities usually want to make a statement regarding their cars, be it going for expensive models or highly customized. It turns out that West Indies superstar Kemar Roach is not different from any other athlete in that sense, because he just purchased a car, which he fully customized to make it his own.
The vehicle in question is a white Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe (W213) and he collaborated with Gericia International for it. They made the vehicle look elegant and fresh with a Tripe White paint scheme, adding a new grille and spoiler kit, both in high gloss black to give the coupe a more cohesive look.
The shop replaced the original wood trims, opting for a very unusual pattern – a custom marble finish for the dashboard and center console. The black leather seats also have Kemar Roach’s initials and his jersey number embroidered on the headrests.
They also replaced the original wheels with custom-painted Pearl White/Black aftermarket units from Forgiato, the Twisted Maglia model.
Originally, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe delivers 429 horsepower (435 ps) and a maximum torque of 384 lb-ft (520 Nm), thanks to its 3.0-liter L6 engine with a mild hybrid drive, mated to a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox. It is able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Gericia took it one step further, tuning it to deliver over 450 horsepower thanks to a custom fabricated valve-controlled exhaust system. The shop didn't share the exact performance numbers.
The 33-year-old Barbadian cricket star seemed to be extremely pleased with the result, proudly posing with it on his Instagram account.
