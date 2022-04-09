Challenged-Looking Dodge Spotted Going 'To Sexy' – Anyone Know Where That Place Is?

Not even Grammarly can fix this Dodge Challenger, which seems determined to head to a place called ‘sexy.’ We have no idea where that may be, but if we were the person who snapped it on the road, then we would have definitely followed it.
We hope we don’t need to explain what’s wrong with this picture, as that would be awkward, so we won’t. Thus, let’s leave the monkey business behind, and move on to the vanity plate, otherwise replicated on the rear windscreen.
So, could it be possible that it’s not a typo, or worse? Come to think of it, that might be a ‘yeah,’ but then again, you never know now, do you? Speaking of things that we do know in regards to this topic, it’s obvious that the Challenger was spotted in Ohio.
As some of you may have already guessed, it's been made famous by Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, gathering many views, and almost as many funny comments. “To sexy and beyond” held the top spot at the time of writing, followed by the obvious “you beat me to it.” Other Redditors quickly assumed that the owner of this muscle car might have a thing for feet, and they forgot to add an “e” to the “to,” whereas one referred to the missing “o” as being… actually, we cannot tell you that particular word.
One thing seems certain, besides the obvious trim level of this Challenger that we will talk about in a moment, most Redditors agree to the following it part. Now, as far as the grade is concerned, the skinny tires, and a few other bits and bobs, point towards this being the base version of Dodge’s muscle car. You didn’t really expect someone to do this to a V8, or worse, a Hellcat, did you?
So, could it be possible that it’s not a typo, or worse? Come to think of it, that might be a ‘yeah,’ but then again, you never know now, do you? Speaking of things that we do know in regards to this topic, it’s obvious that the Challenger was spotted in Ohio.
As some of you may have already guessed, it's been made famous by Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, gathering many views, and almost as many funny comments. “To sexy and beyond” held the top spot at the time of writing, followed by the obvious “you beat me to it.” Other Redditors quickly assumed that the owner of this muscle car might have a thing for feet, and they forgot to add an “e” to the “to,” whereas one referred to the missing “o” as being… actually, we cannot tell you that particular word.
One thing seems certain, besides the obvious trim level of this Challenger that we will talk about in a moment, most Redditors agree to the following it part. Now, as far as the grade is concerned, the skinny tires, and a few other bits and bobs, point towards this being the base version of Dodge’s muscle car. You didn’t really expect someone to do this to a V8, or worse, a Hellcat, did you?