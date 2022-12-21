CGI 2024 Toyota Camry HEV Takes After Prius Rather Than 2023 Crown, Feels Sporty

First introduced internationally back in 1982, some four decades ago, the compact Camry quickly grew from its narrow-body lifestyle into the present era of mid-size wide-body attire. And it also reached its eighth generation, in the meantime.
Present on the market since 2017 and based on the TNGA-K global platform, the XV70 iteration of Camry went through cosmetical upgrades some two years ago (for the 2021 model year), and only relied on casual updates ever since, like 2022’s Nightshade package or 2023’s new color options. That’s pretty subtle, right?
Of course, some people might think that Toyota should do well to start thinking about the potential ‘XV80’ Camry IX replacement, already. And if the Japanese automaker does not care to do that (just yet), they will certainly take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
So, meet Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Camry upon himself – albeit only in CGI. Thus, fresh after a big series of digital crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, he is now back to virtual passenger car duties with the imagined latest generation mid-size Toyota. That’s a big relief, just when we thought the pixel master only had CGI eyes for the likes of Nissan Navara, Chevy S-10, Toyota Hilux Revo, Kia Sorento, or Toyota Fortuner, among many others.
Luckily, he did hit the brakes with the hypothetical next-gen Mazda6 that looked like a jacked-up sedan ready to fight the 2023 Toyota Crown in North America, so perhaps that was just a CGI appetizer for his passenger car passion. Anyway, we have the rival Mazda tucked below in the second digital presentation video, just in case that is more of your cup of tea.
Now, back to the “all-new 2024-2025 Toyota Camry,” the author has ditched the potential Crown-influenced approach and instead went right after the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn.’ The headlights seem directly inspired by the iconic hybrid series, and even the taillights have a casual resemblance, plus there is also an ‘HEV’ badge on the trunk lid. So, it is safe to assume that we are dealing here with the upcoming Toyota Camry Hybrid.
Well, some might agree that Toyota’s new Prius is setting the pace in terms of styling across the hybrid range for the Japanese automaker, so they will not mind this unofficial Camry tribute. But others might feel that just like with the Prius and Crown, the best-selling mid-size sedan might need more customized styling to remain relevant in North America. Now, especially more than ever, because the all-new 2023 Honda Accord is just about ready to start its first deliveries.
