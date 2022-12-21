Argentina Soccer Team's Return Home Caused Chaos, Buses and Helicopters Involved

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina National Team caused chaos while celebrating their World Cup win in Buenos Aires, as they were forced to switch from using buses to helicopters.
On Sunday, December 18, the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded in Qatar with a fun, exciting game that saw Argentina prevailing over France after the penalty shots.
In what started as a controversial tournament, the World Cup Final gave everyone something to talk about as 35-year old Lionel Messi lifted his first (and probably last) World Cup. People around the world jumped to like Messi's "campeones del mundo" post (Champions of the World), breaking the most-liked record previously held by the world_record_egg, gathering over 68 million reactions at the time of press.
So, you can only imagine the type of happiness Argentinians felt when they were finally crowned champions. It’s normal for soccer teams to travel in big team buses to meet with fans and celebrate and the Argentina soccer team didn’t disappoint.
On Tuesday, the President of Argentina declared the day a national holiday to allow the citizens to celebrate the World Cup victory. According to local media citing police sources, almost four million people gathered in Buenos Aires to greet the team and celebrate when they arrived in the early Tuesday hours via a private jet. But it soon turned into a disaster.
As the open-air bus parade for Argentina's World Cup heroes passed through crowds of millions of fans, the celebration quickly turned into chaos. People were trying to jump from bridges onto the bus carrying Argentina's team through the city on its way to the central Obelisk monument. And that caused them to eventually board a helicopter to fly over Buenos Aires.
The team had been on the open-air bus for more than four hours, moving slowly, before the parade was canceled.
"The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people's happiness," Gabriela Cerruti, a spokesperson for President Alberto Fernandez wrote on social media.
The helicopters they boarded are part of the Ministry of Security of Argentina's coast guard, model Eurocopter AS 365 N2 Dauphin 2, which is a twin-engine helicopter capable of long-range travel. It comes with upgraded Arriel 1C2 turboshafts rated at 736 horsepower, an upgraded gearbox, and increased maximum take-off weight. It has a capacity of 11 passengers plus two crew members, which meant enough space for the national team while flying over the key points of Buenos Aires where the fans had gathered. After the tour, the team returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association just outside the capital.
The association's president Claudio Tapia blamed law enforcement for the change in plans. "They don't let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisk, the same security agencies that escorted us don't allow us to move forward," he tweeted. "A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players. A shame."
