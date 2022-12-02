Family Drives 30 Days From India to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup in a Toyota Innova

You know what they say when there’s a will, there’s a way. And it sure was a lot of will for a family from Kerala, India, who drove for nearly 30 days in a Toyota Innova so they could attend the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
A family from Kerala, India, set on their journey to Qatar on October 30 in their Toyota Innova. Their goal? To attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The family, comprising Abdulla Ibnu Ashraf, his parents, and cousin Mohammad Faraz, drove in the minivan with purple FIFA World Cup livery from Kannur, India, and arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.
“I have always been a football fan, so when we heard that the World Cup was taking place in Qatar in 2022, I decided we must watch it live,” says Abdulla’s father KVT Ashraf via Car Dekho.
Initially, they planned to take a flight, which would've taken less time. But it looks like they decided to make a road trip out of it. “My father started talking about going to Qatar by road,” says his son, Abdulla. “At first, I didn’t take him seriously, but then I started contemplating it as the days passed. So, I spent the next couple of weeks researching and getting all the necessary permits.”
After several hardships around borders and lots of permits, they decided to travel to Mumbai, India, and ship the car to Jebel Ali (UAE). When it arrived, they drove across Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
The family also visited main attractions such as Jebel Jais and the Burj Khalifa, and had tickets booked for the Germany and Costa Rica match. They also plan to watch the quarterfinals and semi-finals.
When it comes to their ride, the family's right-hand drive Innova is from the first-generation facelifted model, and it recently received a fresh set of aftermarket LED Projector headlines with DRLs, aftermarket taillights, and dark green paint.
“It has been an amazing experience. We have met and befriended so many people. So many have come to take photographs with us,” says Abdulla, who has been documenting it all via their Instagram page, which you can find attached below. And that is amazing dedication!
