Certain VW ID.4 Vehicles Recalled Over Incorrectly Folded Airbags

Crowned electric vehicle of the year at SEMA, the ID.4 could use better quality control. A grand total of 55 units produced for model year 2021 are recalled to have their front passenger airbags replaced.
On June 1st, during a conformity of production test, higher-than-normal upper neck values were observed by the Volkswagen Group. This worrying result had to be investigated due to concerns regarding the front passenger’s safety and compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208. Risk assessment concluded in October, with the German automaker taking the decision to recall the aforementioned ID.4 vehicles.
Supplied by a Hungary-based subsidiary of Joyson Safety Systems, a.k.a. Key Safety Systems after it acquired Takata Corporation following the airbag recall saga, the front passenger airbag wasn’t folded properly. In the event of an out-of-position test, the upper neck values exceed the threshold required by the aforementioned safety standard, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant. How did Joyson Safety Systems mess it up?
“After an interruption in the airbag production at the supplier, the work required instructions were not followed for a certain time frame.” The attached report also reveals that “three airbag modules may have been assembled incorrectly.” The front passenger airbag in question bears part number 11A 880 204 G. The Volkswagen Group assures ID.4 owners that additional control at the supplier was implemented back on September 2nd.
Both dealers and known owners will be notified on January 1st, with dealers to be instructed the obvious. The remedy airbag bears the same part number as the suspect module, the only difference being that it’s been assembled to specification outside of the potentially affected time period.
The 2021 model year ID.4 vehicles called back stateside were produced between November 26th, 2021 and December 10th, 2021. Currently sold as a 2023 model, the ID.4 starts at $37,495 excluding destination freight charge.
