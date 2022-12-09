Carpenter Builds a Gorgeous Bespoke Tiny, Better Than What Many Brands Have to Offer

What makes a house feel like a home? It’s different for everybody, but we can probably all agree that solid, beautiful woodwork throughout stirs up a feeling of belonging, and nostalgia for traditional living.
For those who can still appreciate a house that’s well-built, no matter what size it is, this bespoke tiny might be the dream home. It comes all the way from Australia, and it was built in a beautiful location – the Noosa North Shore, surrounded by a national park.
It’s only 3-meter-wide (9.8 feet) and 8.5-meter-long (27.8 feet) but it reveals 40 square meters (430.5 square feet) of space that’s perfectly configured. There’s nothing missing here – you get a cozy living area by the window, a compact modern kitchen, a surprisingly-large bathroom, plus two lofts.
As soon as you walk in, you can feast your eyes on the impressive woodwork that abounds inside. In one corner, you’ll be drawn to the L-shaped sofa that dominates the living area. The central staircase is one of the most noticeable features, because it integrates so much storage space. You could say that it’s more like a storage cabinet that doubles as a staircase.
More custom storage solutions are available in the kitchen, too. Despite the compact surface of this area, the builder managed to include enough space for a full-sized electric oven, a full-sized fridge, and a dishwasher. Again, the carpenter’s craftsmanship stands out when looking at the solid cabinets that offer so much storage.
The home’s bathroom is also rather unique, fitted with what the listing describes as an “extra- large luxurious shower.” It certainly looks high-end for a tiny home bathroom, and it’s got enough room for generous vanity drawers and a washing machine.
The two lofts, with lightweight floors, showcase the same type of beautifully-framed, large windows that bring a lot of light and fresh air inside. The main bedroom sports a king-size bed and a built-in desk, with storage, while the second one has room for a queen-size bed, or can be used for other purposes.
This gorgeous bespoke tiny home’s price is around AUD $198,000 ($134,000) and you can check out the detailed features over at Tiny Real Estate.
