Carey Hart Does the Indian Sport Chief Again, This Time for a Famous Freestyle Rider

The past month has been relatively quiet in the motorcycle industry. Aside from a few releases by the likes of KTM, not much has happened in the way of bike makers releasing new products. That is, if you don't take into account Indian's Forged project.
Forged is in essence a video series, just three episodes long, centered on custom bike builders conceiving and delivering rides for famous people. It all started at the beginning of the month, when California-based Powerplant Motorcycles came out with Sport Chief motorcycle specifically designed for Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.
Then, a week ago, we were presented with a much more radical Indian of the same make, put together by Massachusetts-based Barnstorm Cycles. This ride was built for retired UFC champion and MMA fighter T.J. Dillashaw.
The third bike in the series broke cover on Thursday and, as promised, it's a build handled by Carey Hart. The motorcycling icon put this thing together for freestyle motocross rider/off-road truck racer Jeremy Stenberg, aka Twitch.
This build too is based on a Sport Chief, but it's as different from the other two as it gets. Going for a more toned-down look than the Dillashaw bike, it's still impressive enough to most definitely turn some heads when going down the road.
To get into this new shape, the Scout was first stripped down to its component parts, elements that needed to be replaced were replaced, and then the thing was put back together. When it was all said and done, the Sport Chief came out as a bike with the same frame and engine it originally had, but with a lot changed around them.
We'll start with the wheels, which are no longer the original ones, but pieces of Hart Luck-make. They come in a five-spoke design to fit the rest of the build, and are wrapped in Dunlop American Elite tires. Their exact size was not disclosed.
The one at the front is supported by a longer fork, while the one at the back is held in place by an aluminum swingarm. The braking system has been redesigned too, despite the bike not needing to keep more power than usual in check, and it now contains Brembo elements.
The fuel tank is the original one, but it has been reshaped so it now includes knee cuts. A custom handlebar with grips has been fitted ahead of the tank, and a home-brewed seat behind it.
Although the engine was kept stock, it was gifted with an aftermarket intake and a Bassani 2-1-in-1 exhaust for better breathing.
The 10-minute video below shows the unveiling of the bike, and some of the secrets behind it. Enjoy it, as it's the last of the Forged episode this year. Probably.
