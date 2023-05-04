Walking Dead's Daryl Just Got Himself a Fancy New Custom Indian Sport Chief

Whereas Harley-Davidson likes to release factory-brewed custom motorcycles that are meant for everyone (just check out the upcoming Street and Road Glides in CVO flavor), rival Indian plays a more dedicated game by pairing incredible customs with stars from various fields.
The latest big name of our world to become once more associated with Indian comes from the movie world. You might know him as Daryl Dixon from Walking Dead, you might have played his character in Death Stranding, or are familiar with his bike show running on AMC. But the man answers in real life to the Norman Reedus name.
A big fan of motorcycling, like all other bad boys of the movie world, Reedus is this week at the receiving end of a very special Indian Sport Chief, put together in custom form by California-based Powerplant Motorcycles.
The bike is the first in a series of three that will be released as part of a collection, if it can be called that, which wears the Forged moniker.
Starting out as a standard Sport Chief, the bike was treated to a host of visual modifications meant to make it Daryl-friendly. The most obvious is the paint scheme, of course, a mixture of root beer colors, darkened and highlighted by flames that lick their way from the front to the rear on the fairing, fuel tank, and rear fender.
The unnamed Reedus bike has a different stance than its stock self, thanks to the lifting (and narrowing) of the fuel tank and the deployment of seven-spoke Morris Magneto replica wheels. New handlebars and the repositioning of the rear shock and swingarm mounts complete the unseen but effective alterations.
The engine on the Sport Chief is the stock one, enhanced only by the use of a one-off stainless steel exhaust pipe. While riding down the road, Reedus' behind is seated in a gunslinger saddle.
Neither Indian nor Powerplant Motorcycles say anything about how much the bike cost to put together, but given how this is a movie star-exclusive, that's a detail that matters little.
As said, this is the first bike in a series of three to be made public as part of something called Forged. The second bike in the run is being put together by Barnstorm Cycles, and it will be shown on May 10. Eight days later, on May 18, the final one will break cover as a build by Carey Hart, whose work we've enjoyed before.
As a fun note, one of Hart's most recent builds, also an Indian, was made for another actor from Walking Dead, Jon Bernthal (he played Shane Walsh).
Until the rest of the Forged Indian trio gets here, you can enjoy about eight minutes of Reedus and his Indian Sport Chief in the video attached below.
