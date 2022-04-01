Watch Norman Reedus Ride Away for One Last Time as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead

ABC

Norman Reedus plays one of the top favorite characters, Daryl Dixon, in the long-running zombie series, The Walking Dead. The show debuted onin 2012, and it filmed its last scenes on March 30.Now we get to see a bittersweet last scene for Norman Reedus on the show as Daryl Dixon. And the last scene he shot was, naturally, of him riding away on a motorcycle.The latest model he’s ridden on the show is a KTM 525 EXC, since the ninth season. But Daryl had three motorcycles over the course of eleven seasons.The first one was a Triumph Bonneville TR6C, and it fit the apocalyptic description to the letter. In the series, this model was said to belong to Daryl’s brother, Merle, who was part of a motorcycle gang. However rad it looked, the Triumph was abandoned after the group escaped from prison in the early seasons.The second one he rode was a 1992 Honda CB750 Nighthawk. There were actually two identical custom bikes that served two different production purposes.The last one he rode is the KTM 525 EXC, and it looks like it’s his last ride on the show, as well. The four-second video shared by director of photography Duane Manwiller shows him riding away on it in his last scene. He wrote in the caption: “THE WALKING DEAD, FINALE SEASON, THE END. The Walking Dead has WRAPPED.” He added: “Daryl Dixon’s last ride, Gonna miss you Norman. Thanks for the wild ride.”The actor, who is himself an avid motorcycle fan, had his own reality show, Ride with Norman Reedus, in which he hops on his favorite two-wheelers to explore local bike culture.Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol) are the only two remaining characters that have been with the show since it premiered ten years ago. But this won’t be the last we’ve seen of the two, because they are also going to get their own spin-off soon. The new show will probably see them fight zombies and ride away on a motorcycle again.