Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s New Racing Mode Warrants Another Playthrough

Following the trend of Director’s Cut or Complete Edition releases, the game is getting its own Director’s Cut version this week, which brings quite a few changes that we believe warrant another playthrough in case you’ve already finished the game.
The highlight of the new Director’s Cut edition is the racing mode, which unlocks immediately after building a race track. Once that’s done, you’ll receive a Roadster, vehicle specifically designed for racing and less for delivery tours.
Keep in mind that the race track will give you access to several different courses and a few ranked races. Also, to be able to build the Roadster anywhere, simply enter any race with the new vehicle.
The racetrack can be built from the Racetrack Terminal to the south of the Timefall Farm and requires the following materials: 650 chiral crystals, 2240 metal, and 1960 ceramics. However, you won’t be able to complete the mission that unlocks the racetrack until you reach Chapter 3: Fragile. The good news is you’ll be able to skip quite a few steps if you just import your save from the PS4 version to Director’s Cut on PS5, assuming you already finished certain quests from Chapter 3.
Once you receive an email from Thomas Sutherland with the subject line “Come Roar Around the Racetrack of Your Dreams!”, you can head to the Racetrack Terminal and built it if you have the required materials.
You’ll be able to start racing immediately in Time Trials in various vehicles without actually having to own any of these vehicles. Just make sure to play at least one of them in Ranked mode to unlock the Roadster.
Although you’ll never race against real players on the track, you will be racing against their times. It’s a great way to spice things up a bit since Death Stranding tends to be a rather bleak experience.
Another buildable structure added in the Director’s Cut is the Jump Ramp, which allows Sam to swiftly fly through the air between wide rivers. You can even execute some fancy bike tricks while using the Jump Ramp thanks to this updated and improved version of the game.
The Buddy Bot is one of the most useful additions to Death Stranding Director’s Cut. You can now build a bot that will either carry the cargo for Sam, or, if Sam is holding the cargo, then he can ride the bot to his destination.
For those who like using weapons in Death Stranding, the Director’s Cut adds a Firing Range where players can check out all the weapons in the game. There’s also a competitive side of the Firing Range, as players can participate in Ranked Drills to try and finish various pre-made scenarios as fast as possible.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings several new missions as well, along with new cosmetics and backpack customization, new combat abilities, and new equipable items. And the best part is that if you already own Death Stranding on PS4 (digital or physical version), you’ll be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for just $10.
The highlight of the new Director’s Cut edition is the racing mode, which unlocks immediately after building a race track. Once that’s done, you’ll receive a Roadster, vehicle specifically designed for racing and less for delivery tours.
Keep in mind that the race track will give you access to several different courses and a few ranked races. Also, to be able to build the Roadster anywhere, simply enter any race with the new vehicle.
The racetrack can be built from the Racetrack Terminal to the south of the Timefall Farm and requires the following materials: 650 chiral crystals, 2240 metal, and 1960 ceramics. However, you won’t be able to complete the mission that unlocks the racetrack until you reach Chapter 3: Fragile. The good news is you’ll be able to skip quite a few steps if you just import your save from the PS4 version to Director’s Cut on PS5, assuming you already finished certain quests from Chapter 3.
Once you receive an email from Thomas Sutherland with the subject line “Come Roar Around the Racetrack of Your Dreams!”, you can head to the Racetrack Terminal and built it if you have the required materials.
You’ll be able to start racing immediately in Time Trials in various vehicles without actually having to own any of these vehicles. Just make sure to play at least one of them in Ranked mode to unlock the Roadster.
Although you’ll never race against real players on the track, you will be racing against their times. It’s a great way to spice things up a bit since Death Stranding tends to be a rather bleak experience.
Another buildable structure added in the Director’s Cut is the Jump Ramp, which allows Sam to swiftly fly through the air between wide rivers. You can even execute some fancy bike tricks while using the Jump Ramp thanks to this updated and improved version of the game.
The Buddy Bot is one of the most useful additions to Death Stranding Director’s Cut. You can now build a bot that will either carry the cargo for Sam, or, if Sam is holding the cargo, then he can ride the bot to his destination.
For those who like using weapons in Death Stranding, the Director’s Cut adds a Firing Range where players can check out all the weapons in the game. There’s also a competitive side of the Firing Range, as players can participate in Ranked Drills to try and finish various pre-made scenarios as fast as possible.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings several new missions as well, along with new cosmetics and backpack customization, new combat abilities, and new equipable items. And the best part is that if you already own Death Stranding on PS4 (digital or physical version), you’ll be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for just $10.