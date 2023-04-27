Custom-Made Indian Scout Is Slammed, Mean, and Teeming With Bobber Charm

Between this and a factory-spec Scout Bobber from Indian, which one would you rather have?
Tom Gilroy and his squad at Purpose Built Moto (PBM) had been aching for a chance to work their magic on the modern Indian Scout ever since it was first released. The Aussies saw their prayers answered toward the end of 2020, but the project they embarked on was far from smooth sailing. Under previous ownership, this 2016 MY specimen got taken apart, mildly reworked as a bobber, and put back together in the shoddiest manner imaginable.
PBM’s mastermind says he “could tighten the rear axle nut with [his] fingers,” which would certainly give many motorcycle safety instructors a heart attack. The guys began by taking the mistreated Scout apart and deleting a good chunk of the hardware which had previously been installed, including the fenders, seat, and lighting components, among others.
Aiming for a slammed and stylishly aggressive demeanor, Tom’s experts then tackled a bit of exhaust fabrication. Their material of choice was stainless-steel, and the headers form a two-into-one configuration before ending in a slim pair of silencers with internal baffling. Moreover, a brushed finish was applied to the pipework from head to toe, while a rectangular heat shield prevents the rider’s foot from getting roasted.
Over at the front end, there’s a custom headlight nacelle encasing PBM’s proprietary 5.75-inch Flashpoint LED headlamp. You’ll spot a new front fender a little lower down, and it’s held in place via handmade brackets shaped in-house. Before turning their attention to the rear bodywork, Sir Gilroy and his team paid a short visit to the footwear department, where we now find a fresh set of Shinko E270 whitewall tires.
These feature the same dimensions at both ends, and their classic charm is a very welcome addition to this Scout-based build. Tom describes the manufacturing process of the bike’s new tail as being a real challenge, starting with origami-like paper mock-ups and resulting in a svelte final part made of aluminum.
At the southernmost tip of the tail, the Indian carries a neatly integrated LED taillight, while the license plate bracket is mounted on the swingarm and topped with tiny, yet bright turn signals. PBM fitted a curvy solo saddle in between the fuel tank and tail section, as well as a tailor-made cover where the Scout’s fake air cleaner had once been.
Following the installation of an aftermarket handlebar and underslung bar-end mirrors in the cockpit, the lads moved on to the paint job. A satin-black base covers the motorcycle’s bodywork, accompanied by snazzy gold graphics providing ample contrast. Once the colorway had been applied, the last project undertaken by Purpose Built Moto in 2020 was finally complete. It’s unknown how much they charged for the transformation, though, as their official website makes no such details public.
PBM’s mastermind says he “could tighten the rear axle nut with [his] fingers,” which would certainly give many motorcycle safety instructors a heart attack. The guys began by taking the mistreated Scout apart and deleting a good chunk of the hardware which had previously been installed, including the fenders, seat, and lighting components, among others.
Aiming for a slammed and stylishly aggressive demeanor, Tom’s experts then tackled a bit of exhaust fabrication. Their material of choice was stainless-steel, and the headers form a two-into-one configuration before ending in a slim pair of silencers with internal baffling. Moreover, a brushed finish was applied to the pipework from head to toe, while a rectangular heat shield prevents the rider’s foot from getting roasted.
Over at the front end, there’s a custom headlight nacelle encasing PBM’s proprietary 5.75-inch Flashpoint LED headlamp. You’ll spot a new front fender a little lower down, and it’s held in place via handmade brackets shaped in-house. Before turning their attention to the rear bodywork, Sir Gilroy and his team paid a short visit to the footwear department, where we now find a fresh set of Shinko E270 whitewall tires.
These feature the same dimensions at both ends, and their classic charm is a very welcome addition to this Scout-based build. Tom describes the manufacturing process of the bike’s new tail as being a real challenge, starting with origami-like paper mock-ups and resulting in a svelte final part made of aluminum.
At the southernmost tip of the tail, the Indian carries a neatly integrated LED taillight, while the license plate bracket is mounted on the swingarm and topped with tiny, yet bright turn signals. PBM fitted a curvy solo saddle in between the fuel tank and tail section, as well as a tailor-made cover where the Scout’s fake air cleaner had once been.
Following the installation of an aftermarket handlebar and underslung bar-end mirrors in the cockpit, the lads moved on to the paint job. A satin-black base covers the motorcycle’s bodywork, accompanied by snazzy gold graphics providing ample contrast. Once the colorway had been applied, the last project undertaken by Purpose Built Moto in 2020 was finally complete. It’s unknown how much they charged for the transformation, though, as their official website makes no such details public.