Europe Braces for an Invasion of Custom Indian Motorcycles in June

Although at first glance it may seem so, Harley-Davidson is not the only bike maker in the world capable of drawing crowds to various gatherings. In fact, even the Italians from Ducati have started doing that, with the second edition of the We Ride as One campaign drawing in no less than 15,000 enthusiasts during the past weekend.
Ducati is however not a direct competitor for Harley, so this story is not about it. It's about a humongous gathering of motorcycles and riders true Harley rival Indian has planned for the weekend of June 9 in the Czech city of Budweis.
Called the Indian Riders Fest, the event is where Indian expects this year a record number of attendees. In 2022, for instance, no less than 2,500 Indian bikes flocked together to the location, and that number is expected to be even higher a month from now.
We've known this is coming for a while now, and we were kind of expecting, just like before, for a factory-backed custom component to be included as well. And what do you know, the American bike maker confirmed that too.
The Riders Fest will have this year too a custom bike component called Budweis Custom Indian Motorcycle Show. As per the declared goal of the event, it will be all about "showcasing young, rising, and experienced custom builders with wild creativity."
The thing about the custom show is that it's open to all and any builders who want to take part, and that most definitely will ensure not only great diversity, but also a lot of fun for us watching.
The bikes shown in Budweis will not be there just for show, but they'll also compete for a series of titles, awarded by a jury comprising various big names of the custom industry. In all, there are six categories for bikes to compete in.
The first, Best Indian Scout, is dedicated to Scout models equipped with the 1,133cc liquid-cooled engine. Second comes the Best Chief & Non-Fairing, where all the 111 or 116 Thunderstroke engine-based two-wheelers will go, and third the Best Bagger class, gunning to find any bagger-style custom based on Thunderstroke or PowerPlus-powered bikes.
Fourth in line are the Best Indian Vintage up to 1953 models, and it's here where we'll probably get some insane builds based on machines produced before that year. The final two classes are the Best FTR/Sportbike/Streetfighter, allowing for builds based on bikes made after 2013, and the Best Killer Look. This last one is not model-specific, but will award bikes based on the best paint job, engravings, 3D metal and so on.
autoevolution will of course be all over this major custom motorcycle gathering, so expect all the best builds shown there to make their way onto your screens as well.
