Custom-Made 1992 BMW R 80 Cafe Racer Bears M-Inspired Livery With Confidence

You may create something that's been done before and still make an impression, as long as you do it in outstanding fashion. This magnificent R-series one-off from down under is an excellent example.
Of all the prominent workshops in the custom bike world, few are those that haven't modified at least one classic airhead from BMW. More often than not, such projects end up as either scramblers or cafe racers, and what we're about to look at falls into the latter category. This stunning one-off had once been a stock R 80 from the model-year 1992, but it looks far sportier after a visit to Ellaspede's bike-modding clinic.
Following the project's completion a few years ago, the Australian shop sold it to a guy named Greg for an undisclosed amount. Ellaspede began by inspecting the R 80 once it arrived at their garage in Brisbane, and they quickly deemed it to be mechanically sound. As the brakes, suspension, and boxer-twin engine didn't require an overhaul, the Aussies could aim their crosshairs straight at the visual side of things.
To get the ball rolling, they amputated the factory subframe to make way for a custom-built module, which tightens up the Beemer's rear-end geometry. Above the new tubing lies an aftermarket tail section that enforces the cafe look, and it's fronted by a black leather saddle with red stitching. Peeking behind the tail, we spot a minimalistic license plate holder and an LED taillight, while the flanks are occupied by fresh Daytona turn signals.
Neatly tucked beneath the seat pan, a handmade electronics tray rounds out the modifications at the back. Up north, Ellaspede lowered the motorcycle's posture by way of bespoke triple clamps, but this was only the beginning of their adjustments in that area. A slim fender can be found lower down, and lighting comes from LED blinkers and a retro-looking headlamp measuring six inches in diameter.
Then there's the machine's low-profile cockpit, where you will now find a single Acewell dial, clip-on handlebars, and underslung bar-end mirrors. The R 80's ancient electrical system was blessed with an invigorating makeover, while its wheels got wrapped in a modern pair of Bridgestone tires for plentiful grip. As far as the bike's twin-cylinder motor is concerned, Ellaspede focused mostly on the exhaust, opting to retain the OEM headers.
Reverse megaphone mufflers replace the stock items, and the exhaust headers were heat-wrapped to round things out. Finally, we arrive at the creature's paintwork, which is Ellaspede's own take on the iconic M colors used by BMW. This paint scheme can be seen on the sides of the fuel tank and tail, with three discreet stripes continuing the theme lower down on the valve covers. Black predominates elsewhere, in a mixture of gloss and satin finishes.
Following the project's completion a few years ago, the Australian shop sold it to a guy named Greg for an undisclosed amount. Ellaspede began by inspecting the R 80 once it arrived at their garage in Brisbane, and they quickly deemed it to be mechanically sound. As the brakes, suspension, and boxer-twin engine didn't require an overhaul, the Aussies could aim their crosshairs straight at the visual side of things.
To get the ball rolling, they amputated the factory subframe to make way for a custom-built module, which tightens up the Beemer's rear-end geometry. Above the new tubing lies an aftermarket tail section that enforces the cafe look, and it's fronted by a black leather saddle with red stitching. Peeking behind the tail, we spot a minimalistic license plate holder and an LED taillight, while the flanks are occupied by fresh Daytona turn signals.
Neatly tucked beneath the seat pan, a handmade electronics tray rounds out the modifications at the back. Up north, Ellaspede lowered the motorcycle's posture by way of bespoke triple clamps, but this was only the beginning of their adjustments in that area. A slim fender can be found lower down, and lighting comes from LED blinkers and a retro-looking headlamp measuring six inches in diameter.
Then there's the machine's low-profile cockpit, where you will now find a single Acewell dial, clip-on handlebars, and underslung bar-end mirrors. The R 80's ancient electrical system was blessed with an invigorating makeover, while its wheels got wrapped in a modern pair of Bridgestone tires for plentiful grip. As far as the bike's twin-cylinder motor is concerned, Ellaspede focused mostly on the exhaust, opting to retain the OEM headers.
Reverse megaphone mufflers replace the stock items, and the exhaust headers were heat-wrapped to round things out. Finally, we arrive at the creature's paintwork, which is Ellaspede's own take on the iconic M colors used by BMW. This paint scheme can be seen on the sides of the fuel tank and tail, with three discreet stripes continuing the theme lower down on the valve covers. Black predominates elsewhere, in a mixture of gloss and satin finishes.