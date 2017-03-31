Canadian Car Hoarder Is Selling 340 Cars Collection, Land Under Them Included

This could be the opportunity of a lifetime for a wealthy petrolhead who made a fortune in his/her early 20s.





We can relate to that, but amassing a collection of over 300 A Canadian man named Mike Hall has decided to sell his real property in British Columbia, Canada . It has a price of $1.45 million and a total surface of about five acres. That is a big plot, and it includes a house, a garage, and a collection of over 300 vehicles You read that right, the man bought about 340 automobiles in the last four decades, and he kept them all on the same property. Mr. Hall is now in his 60s, and he figured out he is too old to get the chance to restore all of those vehicles to their former glory.He already has a 900-square-foot restoration shop, but this is preposterous work for a single person, and even a team of specialists would have to take its time to get this done.That is why he made the rational decision of selling everything, and focus on his prized project car, a Sunbeam Tiger with a V8 engine and a four-speed transmission.That project, as well, will have to wait, as he found another contract for five years, which means that he will retire when he is 65 years old. The age will not leave much time to restore vehicles, so this is why he is selling everything.According to the vendor, the vintage cars that he collected over the years are worth between $500 and $35,000 each, and this might be a sufficient incentive for those in the mood for adventure.If you like building things, you will be glad to know that the property has enough steel beams and rafters to form about 8,000 square feet of covered space.Hall started collecting cars when he was just 20 years old, and his career of rock scaling kept him on the road for ten months of the year. Instead of investing his income, he bought cars.We can relate to that, but amassing a collection of over 300 used vehicles is beyond us, especially when considering that most of them are not even close to their operating shape if we take a look at the pictures in the listing