autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Here's FC Bayern's Franck Ribery Enjoying His Aventador SV Roadster in Munich

 
31 Mar 2017, 16:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Even wondered how a machine that can lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes looks like when used to tackle daily traffic? We're here to provide an answer, with the help of soccer/football star Franck Ribery.
The FC Bayern player was recently spotted enjoying an Aventador Superveloce Roadster together with his wife Wahiba, using the 750 hp supercar in Munich.

The French player is known for his love of Sant'Agata Bolognese machines, having owned an Aventador LP700-4 (don't call it a "base" model, okay?) Coupe, a fixed-roof Gallardo, as well as a Spyder incarnation of the now retired V10 model.

Who knows? Now that the Raging Bull has delivered the mouth-watering Huracan Performante, which now also holds the Nurburgring production car record, perhaps the star will grab a slice of the fresh Lambo pie.

To be honest, one must truly be in love with Lamborghinis to use an Aventador SV for daily duties, as it seems to be the case here.

Sure, the Superveloce incarnation of the Lamborghini Aventador might be the most responsive car in the history of the brand, but its single-clutch tranny is still not a big fan of the rush hour. The visibility? We'd better not discuss the city driving aspects of the vehicle.

There's also the luggage issue of the mid-engined exotic - with a bit of effort, one could find motorcycles that can swallow more of your stuff than the Aventador SV Roadster.

Then again, with the kind of V12 grown the Superveloce delivers, this 6.5-liter beast can easily make one forget about such inconveniences.

For one thing, the urban trip seen here might seem like child's play when compared to a recent Instagram supercar trip that saw an Aventador SV Roadster being used in the Italian Alps, especially since the adventure we're talking about involved offroading moments...

lamborghini aventador lamborghini aventador SV roadster Lamborghini FC Bayern Franck Ribery football soccer
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84