Here's FC Bayern's Franck Ribery Enjoying His Aventador SV Roadster in Munich

The FC Bayern player was recently spotted enjoying an Aventador Superveloce Roadster together with his wife Wahiba, using the 750 hp supercar in Munich.The French player is known for his love of Sant'Agata Bolognese machines, having owned an Aventador LP700-4 (don't call it a "base" model, okay?) Coupe, a fixed-roof Gallardo, as well as a Spyder incarnation of the now retired V10 model.Who knows? Now that the Raging Bull has delivered the mouth-watering Huracan Performante, which now also holds the Nurburgring production car record, perhaps the star will grab a slice of the fresh Lambo pie.To be honest, one must truly be in love with Lamborghinis to use an Aventador SV for daily duties, as it seems to be the case here.Sure, the Superveloce incarnation of the Lamborghini Aventador might be the most responsive car in the history of the brand, but its single-clutch tranny is still not a big fan of the rush hour. The visibility? We'd better not discuss the city driving aspects of the vehicle.There's also the luggage issue of the mid-engined exotic - with a bit of effort, one could find motorcycles that can swallow more of your stuff than the Aventador SV Roadster.Then again, with the kind of V12 grown the Superveloce delivers, this 6.5-liter beast can easily make one forget about such inconveniences.For one thing, the urban trip seen here might seem like child's play when compared to a recent Instagram supercar trip that saw an Aventador SV Roadster being used in the Italian Alps, especially since the adventure we're talking about involved offroading moments...