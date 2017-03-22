Shop Turns Classic Ford Pickup Truck Into A Desk, Nobody's Offended

Restoring
a classic vehicle is a risky business. You may buy something that is damaged beyond repair, or the cost of the entire “adventure” may be too steep.
This was the case of an unnamed customer, who owned a classic Ford F-100 pickup truck
. These vehicles are old, but have not become insanely collectible these days. Instead, most have rusted out in scrap yards, and the ones that were restored became insane resto-modding creations.
Usually, when people find out that the project they want to restore needs too much work, they try to sell it off to someone else. Apparently, not everyone thinks the same, and this is the case of Jesse Barratt.
We must note that Mr. Barratt is a fortunate example here, as he owns Blue Sky Performance, a hot rod restoration garage. While he could have restored the Ford pickup truck to pristine condition, or even turned it into a hot rod of any kind, Jesse went in another direction with his project.
Instead of spending an estimated $100k on restoring the vehicle to working order, he turned the front end into a desk. Apparently, the assessment of the restoration work revealed that the vehicle was “beyond repair,” and he could not disrespect the generous donation of one of his customers.
In spite of choosing a smaller portion of the project
, the pickup truck still had to be fixed
to be turned into a desk, Blazepress
reports. Otherwise, the user risked a tetanus shot every other day, because you cannot work on a rusted-out metallic desk.
The front end was sandblasted, the resulting holes were covered with body filler, and it was primed and painted. Jesse felt the project would have been too plain if it was monochrome, so the desk got a hot-rod-style “flame job.”
Barratt then fitted the restored trim and lights on the front end, and they were made functional for a unique atmosphere in the office. It looks good to us.