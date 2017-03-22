Japan's Elder Drivers Offered Funeral Discounts To Stop Driving

Traffic accidents that involve senior citizens in Japan
have apparently become a serious problem in the country.
Authorities are trying to convince senior citizens who do not feel that they can drive anymore to stop getting behind the wheel. Voluntarily giving up their drivers license
is not something easy for any driver, even if he or she is in their eighties, and that is why authorities had to draw up an incentive scheme.
What could someone possibly offer to a person who is too old to drive
safely? Well, a restaurant chain offered discounts on ramen menus
, and it was not the only deal of this kind in the country. We do not know if that worked out in a satisfactory manner, but we now have a fresh report from Japan that brings another incentive.
The latest one involves discounts for funeral services for those who give up their driving license. The offer was made by the Heiankaku Company, which is a ceremony service firm in the Aichi Prefecture in Japan.
According to prefectural police, drivers aged 75 or older accounted for 13.2 percent of fatal traffic accidents in Aichi last year. That is a 5 percent increase from 2007, which has gotten authorities desperate.
Senior citizens who voluntarily give up their licenses, or have already done so starting March 1, 2017, will get a 15% discount in any of the 89 funeral homes operated by the company.
While it may seem morbid or strange for someone to attempt to get a discount
on funeral services, the idea is not that bad if you consider the incredible costs that can come to a family in a time of grief. According to Japan’s national daily since 1922, The Mainichi
, the discount applies to their family members and close relatives.
Offers like these seem to work in Japan, which has registered a steady drivers licens
e return rate in the Osaka Prefecture. That particular area has offered discounts for goods and services to all senior citizens who voluntarily give up their driver’s permit.