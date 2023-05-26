Camilia, the Skoolie, Is a Brightly Colored RV With Two Bathrooms and a Rooftop Deck

More and more families are getting interested in the nomad lifestyle. Living in such a small space can bring your family closer. Combine it with the ability to travel anywhere you would like, and you get a fantastic recipe for a good life.
Camilia is an International 3000 school bus with a DT466 diesel engine. Mike and Tina purchased this skoolie while the world was still struggling with the pandemic. It came with 140,000 miles (225,308) on the odometer, which for a bus is quite normal.
This bus comes with everything you would typically see in a conventional home, including a functional kitchen, a full bath, and a bedroom. The available space might not be the same as in a house, but it is quite enough for a family of four.
The exterior was painted gray-blue with black accents, and an awning was added on the right side for an outdoor hanging space. An extra storage box was placed on the outside of the bus to keep all the cables, chairs, and tables that do not fit anywhere else. The STOP sign on the left has been customized for the family. It now has Mike's famous quote, "Here's the deal."
The back of the bus is used as the garage, where they keep an outdoor oven, a generator, and 100-gallon (379-liter) water tanks that power up the outdoor and indoor showers and their equipment. There is also a rack to add a bike on, and the bus can also flat tow a vehicle.
The first room accessible from the outside is the living area. It stands right behind the driver's cab, where a feature wall made of artificial grass can be found. The perfect temperature inside can be achieved using the two mini splits at the front and the back. In the living room, we see two long sofas that can be connected and transformed into a two-person bed with the help of a dinner table that can be dropped down. The TV is on a swivel stand so that it can be moved in any direction. The storage underneath the right couch holds all the solar system equipment, such as two battle-born batteries and a 1,200-watt solar inverter. There is also a slide-out that is used to store clothes.
Next to the living room is the kitchen. It is much smaller than a standard-size kitchen in a traditional house, but it comes with a retro fridge, a giant farmhouse sink, a reverse osmosis water system, and a greystone stove that runs off a 28-gallon (106-liter) propane tank. The kitchen is not ready yet, as the pantry is still underwork and some upper cabinets are missing. Instead of the cabinets, a long shelf was placed with touch lights underneath. All the emergency exit windows are placed on one side, so they can fully open the windows and enjoy the views when they are docked in a beautiful area.
Two bathrooms are always better than one, especially when four people are present. On one side, we find a composting toilet and a bowl sink. It has an astonishing design provided by the colorful tapestry. The other side hosts a tiled shower cabin and another sink.
At the rear side of the bus, we find the master bedroom. This area is quite tiny, only managing to fit a two-person bed, a small wardrobe, and a TV. The same feature wall with a mini-split from the driver's cabin can be found here. To keep this area hidden from the sun, Tina customized a few curtains to add on all sides of the bedroom.
Usually, these old vehicles are generally relatively inexpensive, but it depends on the year they were produced. However, an older bus could mean more problems on the road. Most people who decide to buy this type of skoolie are well aware of this issue and recommend that everyone prepare ahead.
But the customization of the bus does not stop here. We can also find a rooftop deck with a cedar floor on the back side of the mobile home. There is enough space to fit some chairs and a table and spend some quality time while enjoying the 360 views. The front side hosts a few solar panels.
On the other side, we find a dinette area. It comes with a table that can retract and allows the family to access the emergency exit door. Next to it is a cabinet that holds the trash can, making it easily accessible.
Currently, they are not living full-time on the bus as their children are still in school. But they plan to move on the bus forever and travel around the country. At the moment, Tina is working remotely, and Mike can sometimes join them too and make long trips alongside the Florida state whenever they get the time.
