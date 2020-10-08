Callaway Champion C7 Corvette Z06 Special Edition Rolls Out With 757 HP

Japan Whips Out One Cool Hipster Wooden E-Scooter Built with Aisin Auto Parts

As you’re well aware, the C7 isn’t in production anymore. That detail hasn’t stopped Callaway Cars from using the seventh generation of the Corvette for the Callaway Champion, a special edition that will number 25 units worldwide. 6 photos



Designed to celebrate 25 years of competition and the Leingarten Germany team that raced in all forms of GT racing for a quarter of a century, the Callaway Champion further differs from the bone-stock specification of the Z06 with a harness bar, heavy-duty cooling, and a short-throw shifter with a study, high-quality billet base.



The pumped-up ‘Vette also reads SC757 on the valve covers and Callaway on the engine’s plastic cover, and you may have already guessed what implications those two have. The small-block V8 has been uprated from 650 to 757 horsepower while torque is rated at 777 pound-feet, translating to 1,053 Nm in European currency.



Covered by a three-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, the SC757 performance upgrade consists of a gen-three supercharger with a triple-cooled intercooler, a high-flow intake system, and a less restrictive exhaust system. In perfect conditions, the Z06 with this package is much obliged to hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph (211 kph).



Callaway hasn’t mentioned pricing information for the Champion, nor did the American company provide high-resolution photos of their newest tuning program. It may be a sexy-looking sports car with over-the-top figures, but the C7 is living in the shadow of the C8 because of the front-engined platform’s limitations.



Having mentioned the mid-engine newcomer, Callaway is currently finalizing the first upgrades for the C8. Lightweight forged wheels from O.Z. and the Double D exhaust mentioned earlier are in the pipeline, and given time, the company has also promised to treat us to a body kit and engine mods for the LT2 small-block V8.

