California-Made Czinger 21C Hypercar Is Here, But What Is It?

One of the most exotic appearances on the floor of the Swiss event will be Czinger, a company you probably never heard about. You might be familiar with the name of its founder though, Kevin Czinger, a car designer that has been trying to make a name for himself ever since 2017.At the time, Czinger was involved in a project called Divergent Blade, which was supposed to be a 3D-printed two-door sports car. To this day, we’re yet to see it on the road.For the upcoming Geneva Show, Czinger promised the unveiling of a hypercar “created by 21st century artisans” that will come as a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed.“The pompous talk surrounding the car called 21C apparently hides a hybrid powertrain of undisclosed power and configuration, and a body that hides an “in-line seating” configuration.And that’s about it.The carmaker, which is based in California and takes pride in the 21C being an all-American car, released no other details about the creation, There is a one-minute video available at the bottom of the page, supposedly revealing the “sounds and sights” of the hypercar.“The preview showcases an in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain, in-line seating configuration and iconic design lines. Pictured against the Californian backdrop of Bixby Bridge and Pacific Coast Highway, the teaser film is a nod to Czinger's Californian heritage in the brand's first public announcement,” the company says in a release.We’re not sure whether some official and more detailed information about the car will surface before the March 3 official release date, but we’ll keep an eye out for more info.