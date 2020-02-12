California-Made Czinger 21C Hypercar Is Here, But What Is It?

The Geneva Motor Show is just around the corner as the first major global auto event of the year, now that the North American International Auto Show was moved from January to June. And as usual, it will be packed with insane builds on fewer or more than four wheels.
One of the most exotic appearances on the floor of the Swiss event will be Czinger, a company you probably never heard about. You might be familiar with the name of its founder though, Kevin Czinger, a car designer that has been trying to make a name for himself ever since 2017.
At the time, Czinger was involved in a project called Divergent Blade, which was supposed to be a 3D-printed two-door sports car. To this day, we’re yet to see it on the road.
For the upcoming Geneva Show, Czinger promised the unveiling of a hypercar “created by 21st century artisans” that will come as a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed.“
The pompous talk surrounding the car called 21C apparently hides a hybrid powertrain of undisclosed power and configuration, and a body that hides an “in-line seating” configuration.
And that’s about it.
The carmaker, which is based in California and takes pride in the 21C being an all-American car, released no other details about the creation, There is a one-minute video available at the bottom of the page, supposedly revealing the “sounds and sights” of the hypercar.
“The preview showcases an in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain, in-line seating configuration and iconic design lines. Pictured against the Californian backdrop of Bixby Bridge and Pacific Coast Highway, the teaser film is a nod to Czinger's Californian heritage in the brand's first public announcement,” the company says in a release.
We’re not sure whether some official and more detailed information about the car will surface before the March 3 official release date, but we’ll keep an eye out for more info.
