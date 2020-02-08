SSC Tuatara Production Model Finally Revealed, Can Hit “Well Over 300 MPH”

3 SSC to Build Tuatara at New Washington Plant

Formerly known as Shelby Supercars Inc., SSC North America has been teasing the Tuatara since a concept was presented at the 2011 Dubai International Motor Show. Nine years later, the series-production model has premiered at the Philadelphia Auto Show with a class-leading 0.279 drag coefficient. 19 photos



Only 100 examples of the breed will ever be produced, packing 1,350 horsepower with 91 octane or 1,750 horsepower with E85. The twin-turbo V8 sitting behind the driver’s backside is paired with a seven-speed transmission promising sub-100-millisecond shifts in Track Mode. Nice specs, alright!



The engineers have also designed a front lift, raising the front suspension by 40 millimeters to clear speed bumps without the fear of scraping the lip spoiler. While on the subject of convenience, the SSC Tuatara’s cabin fits drivers and passengers as tall as 6 feet and 5 inches (almost two meters).



Every unit of the all-American hypercar will be manufactured in Richland, Washington, and as you’d expected, customers are treated to an extensive list of options. The only authorized dealership in the Northeast of the United States is Manhattan Motorcars of New York, which means that servicing could prove a bit of a hassle unless the owner arranges trailer transportation.



Pricing still is a mystery, though it’s understood that the standard specification will start at approximately $1.3 million. When the



