Bugatti Chiron Production Ending in 2021, Fewer Than 100 Units Still Available

Revealed in 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Chiron is the crowning achievement of the Volkswagen Group and carries the legacy of Veyron, the world’s fastest hypercar during a time when Ferdinand Piech was calling the shots in Wolfsburg and Molsheim alike. Towards the end of 2021, the quad-turbo W16 land missile will leave us for good according to the chief exec.
Stephan Winkelmann, the former head honcho of Lamborghini, declared that “fewer than 100 hyper sports cars are still available” to order. The grand total – including special editions like the Divo and Centodieci – will stand at 500 examples of the breed. “We’ll be presenting a few interesting surprises in 2020,” also mentioned Winkelmann, meaning there’s still room to improve the Chiron. On the other hand, the Super Sport 300+ is likely to be the fastest of the lot.
The SS300+ is capable of 304.774 miles per hour (490.484 km/h), though Bugatti will restrict customer cars to 273 mph (440 km/h) out of safety reasons. Only 30 will be made, but the rarest Chiron of them all is La Voiture Noire. Introduced as a mockup last year in Geneva, the one-of-one special is a modern tribute to the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Even the six-pipe exhaust system has been carried over, and if you were wondering, someone paid 16.7 million euros for the black beauty.
“Although we’re proud to look back on our past, we’re looking forward to the future with purpose and pleasure,” concluded Winkelmann. The truth of the matter is, Bugatti is eyeing a second model line in addition to a replacement for the quad-turbo W16 engine. These two are huge undertakings for such a small automaker, but thanks to the Volkswagen Group’s backing, Bugatti will prevail.
A report from September 2018 cites Winkelmann saying about the W16 as being “the last of its kind” and that “hybridization is a good thing.” Fast-forward to November 2019, and that’s when the German exec was said to convince the higher-ups at Volkswagen to greenlight an electric four-seat model that would cost “less than $1 million.”
