Aston Martin Valkyrie "Yellow Submarine" Is a Stunning Livery

And while I'm not exactly among the lucky few (got a napkin?), I've been keeping an eye on pixel master Marco van Overbeeke, who loves to deliver the kind of pixel work described above, as well as digitally paint all sorts of other eye candy.
The freelance designer has played with the aero-dictated styling cues of the Valkyrie in countless ways, but the work in the Instagram posts below really set my heart on fire and not just because, like so many of you, I love The Beatles.
To put it shortly, the artist has put the prototype racer greenhouse of the hybrid hypercar to good use, helping us imagine the car as The Yellow Submarine - you'll find the song below, so you don't have to go searching for it.
Of course, since the original album cover also shows red accents on the yellow vessel, the penning master came up with both an all-yellow approach that makes a stronger point and a configuration that mixes the two said hues.
"When thinking about extreme specs for this car I thought about masking the whole car apart from the DLO (daylight opening). Because the windshield and side windows are unusually small (similar to LMP1/2 race cars) it made me think of a submarine. The result is a bit unusual but also very unique. Making it yellow and thinking about The Beatles automatically gives this concept the most iconic submarine name there is," the artist explains on Instagram.
Speaking of the LMP1 endurance racing class, keep in mind this is the last year for it, since the Le Mans Hypercar tier will take its place - we're looking at modern-day homologation specials that connect race cars to road versions, with the Aston Martin Valkyrie obviously being on the list.
The Yellow Submarine livery concepts💛 The Valkyrie is an exceptional car in many ways. When thinking about extreme specs for this car I thought about masking the whole car apart from the DLO (daylight opening). Because the windshield and side windows are unusually small (similar to LMP1/2 race cars) it made me think of a submarine. The result is a bit unusual but also very unique. Making it yellow and thinking about The Beatles automatically gives this concept the most iconic submarine name there is💛
Iteration B of The Yellow Submarine livery concept • The Valkyrie is an exceptional car in many ways. When thinking about extreme specs for this car I thought about masking the whole car apart from the DLO (daylight opening). Because the windshield and windows are unusually small (similar to LMP1/2 race cars) it made me think of a submarine. Making it yellow gives this concept automatically the most iconic submarine name there is💛
The Yellow Submarine livery concept - spec variation A • The Valkyrie is an exceptional car in many ways. When thinking about extreme specs for this car I thought about masking the whole car apart from the DLO (daylight opening). Because the windshield and side windows are unusually small (similar to LMP1/2 race cars) it made me think of a submarine. The result is a bit unusual but also very unique. Making it yellow and thinking about The Beatles automatically gives this concept the most iconic submarine name there is💛