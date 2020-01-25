Aston Martin Valkyrie "Yellow Submarine" Is a Stunning Livery

View this post on Instagram

The Yellow Submarine livery concepts💛 The Valkyrie is an exceptional car in many ways. When thinking about extreme specs for this car I thought about masking the whole car apart from the DLO (daylight opening). Because the windshield and side windows are unusually small (similar to LMP1/2 race cars) it made me think of a submarine. The result is a bit unusual but also very unique. Making it yellow and thinking about The Beatles automatically gives this concept the most iconic submarine name there is💛 Personal project - Visualization based on Aston Martin Valkyrie press image

