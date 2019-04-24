autoevolution

California Girl Hides Behind Lifted Ram Truck, Escapes Car Following Her

24 Apr 2019, 13:31 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It’s not for nothing that parents keep telling children to never speak to or take anything from strangers. A recent video has gone viral, showing the smart evasive actions taken by a little girl, when she noticed she was being followed by a man in a car.
9 photos
707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat707 HP Hellcat-Powered 2016 Ram 1500: Ramcat - the shortened version
It happened in Vacaville, California, in the kind of neighborhood you would probably not expect to see this type of predatory behavior. The police say that they’re yet to establish the man’s intentions, but they still want him in for questioning, so they’re asking the community for help with tracking him down.

They also say that the girl had noticed the dark-colored Pontiac following her for some time before the surveillance video available at the bottom of the page begins. That’s just when she was finally able to outsmart her pursuer.

As she’s walking at a quick pace, she hides behind a parked lifted Ram truck. The Pontiac drives forward and stops in the middle of the street, waiting for her to appear again. When she does not, the Pontiac drives off, only to return some moments later.

For a few seconds, the driver goes back and forth, in an attempt to see the girl: it’s clear that he knows she’s hiding there. Meanwhile, she pretends to be using a cell phone, so eventually, the man gives up and goes away. The girl starts to run and eventually made it home safe.

“Seeing that really disgusts me and the rest of our neighbors here,” Robeh Eseed, who lives in one of the houses where this happened, tells KRCA. “It was sickening to see something like that happen in our neighborhood that should never happen here and I don't know why, but hopefully they can catch the person.”

Police describe the suspect as “a black male with short, dreadlock hair, approximately 20 years old,” but are yet to have anyone in custody. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral, raising awareness on the dangers children face in modern society, but also earning the little girl warm praise for her quick thinking.

Dodge Ram Pontiac police viral video California Children safety
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 