California Girl Hides Behind Lifted Ram Truck, Escapes Car Following Her

It’s not for nothing that parents keep telling children to never speak to or take anything from strangers. A recent video has gone viral, showing the smart evasive actions taken by a little girl, when she noticed she was being followed by a man in a car.

9 photos



They also say that the girl had noticed the dark-colored



As she’s walking at a quick pace, she hides behind a parked lifted



For a few seconds, the driver goes back and forth, in an attempt to see the girl: it’s clear that he knows she’s hiding there. Meanwhile, she pretends to be using a cell phone, so eventually, the man gives up and goes away. The girl starts to run and eventually made it home safe.



“Seeing that really disgusts me and the rest of our neighbors here,” Robeh Eseed, who lives in one of the houses where this happened, tells



Police describe the suspect as “a black male with short, dreadlock hair, approximately 20 years old,” but are yet to have anyone in custody. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral, raising awareness on the dangers children face in modern society, but also earning the little girl warm praise for her quick thinking.



It happened in Vacaville, California, in the kind of neighborhood you would probably not expect to see this type of predatory behavior. The police say that they’re yet to establish the man’s intentions, but they still want him in for questioning, so they’re asking the community for help with tracking him down.They also say that the girl had noticed the dark-colored Pontiac following her for some time before the surveillance video available at the bottom of the page begins. That’s just when she was finally able to outsmart her pursuer.As she’s walking at a quick pace, she hides behind a parked lifted Ram truck. The Pontiac drives forward and stops in the middle of the street, waiting for her to appear again. When she does not, the Pontiac drives off, only to return some moments later.For a few seconds, the driver goes back and forth, in an attempt to see the girl: it’s clear that he knows she’s hiding there. Meanwhile, she pretends to be using a cell phone, so eventually, the man gives up and goes away. The girl starts to run and eventually made it home safe.“Seeing that really disgusts me and the rest of our neighbors here,” Robeh Eseed, who lives in one of the houses where this happened, tells KRCA . “It was sickening to see something like that happen in our neighborhood that should never happen here and I don't know why, but hopefully they can catch the person.”Police describe the suspect as “a black male with short, dreadlock hair, approximately 20 years old,” but are yet to have anyone in custody. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral, raising awareness on the dangers children face in modern society, but also earning the little girl warm praise for her quick thinking.