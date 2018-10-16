autoevolution
 

California Cops Use Poppin' Jalapeno Doritos to Lure Pig From Traffic

How’s that for an unusual job: deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station in San Bernardino County, California were called to handle a pig “the size of a mini horse” wandering in traffic.
According to a hilarious (and now-viral) statement on the department’s official Facebook page, Deputies Shelly Ponce and Ashleigh Berg were the ones to pick up the call. Luckily, they had seen the pig before, having been to its owners’ house on business. However, they had never seen it out of its yard, let alone in traffic, so that meant at first they didn’t know how to handle the situation.

Enter Doritos to save the day! One of the officers had a bag of Poppin’ Jalapeno Doritos in her bag and she came up with the idea of using it to lure the pig, which they affectionately named Smalls, to safety. And it worked.

They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag. They made a trail and he followed. ‘We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!’ Deputy Ponce,” the statement says. “Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse size pig, we do it all!”

A video of the officers luring Smalls back to safety with Doritos is available on the department’s official Instagram page. Smalls loved the treats, even if it meant having to put in the extra leg work to get them.

Based on the responses the video and the post have been getting on social media, many humans would do the same for free Doritos, so Smalls isn’t exactly in a league of its own. In fact, the department had to issue an update to mention the type of Doritos used in this very special mission, because many people wanted to know.

