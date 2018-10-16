autoevolution
 

Woman Sells Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, Can’t Cancel Insurance Policy on It

16 Oct 2018, 12:37 UTC
by
One woman from Gulfport, Florida, is still paying insurance on a car she sold in July this year, because her insurance company is refusing to cancel her policy without her husband’s consent.
Joan Sabin-Bradshaw tells NBC affiliate WFLA that she decided to sell the car, her “beloved” Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, because she’s become sick and is no longer in condition to drive it. Plus, she needed the money for medical expenses, so the decision wasn’t that hard to make.

In July, she parted ways with the car. Since then, insurance company USAA deducted 3 more payments on the policy, even though they have been informed that the car is no longer in her possession. When Joan contacted USAA for a response, they told her they needed her husband’s sign-off for the cancellation.

That’s because her husband is also listed on the policy, even though the car was solely in Joan’s name. The problem with getting him to consent to the cancellation is that he’s in the wind. The couple are estranged: the husband, a former military member, suffers from PTSD and has fled the country.

“I have no way of getting in touch with him. I have no idea where he is. He's staying out of the United States primarily to avoid paying me alimony and the bills he owes,” Joan says.

Since she can’t get in touch with him to get him to pay the bills, she certainly can’t get him to sign on a piece of paper that would cease all payments to USAA on a car she no longer owns. She’s baffled that there is such incompetence with the insurance company, but also lack of understanding.

The even bigger problem is that she can’t do anything to stop the payments, since USAA is also her bank. Since speaking with WFLA, the company announced that they stopped further payments until an investigation is conducted, but they’re yet to refund her the 3 payments they took after she sold the car.

