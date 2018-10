Lost animal. No bacon S jokes please but we’ve located a list piglet this evening. If you know anything about this please contact Sgt Jesse Brann at 207-626-2370. pic.twitter.com/CKDjPqleRh — AugustaMEPolice (@augustamepolice) October 14, 2018

hours.The animal was spotted on North Belfast Avenue, just east of Church Hill Road, over the weekend, dodging traffic and causing quite a commotion, the Press Herald reports. A driver pulled over and managed to capture it, making sure it was safe and no longer a danger to humans until the cops arrived.Since then, police have been looking for its rightful owner, to little success. They even took the trouble to tweet about it on the official Twitter channel, with a photo of the culprit in a cage that is usually used for large dogs, the media outlet notes.As you can see for yourself in the tweet at the bottom of the page, the cops aren’t interested in any good bacon jokes. They only want to find the owner and make sure the animal is safe at home. (Presumably, they will also fine the owner for letting it loose in the first place, but that’s a different story.)“A good Samaritan stopped and caught the pig and was detaining it for us when officers arrived,” Sgt. Jesse Brann tells the Press Herald of the strange incident, the fourth of its kind this year.The pig doesn’t have any tags or collar, or anything else that would make identifying its owner easier, but it seemed pretty tired after its mad dash among cars. This would seem to indicate that it had traveled quite a distance before it was caught.“The piglet is being cared for by someone who is familiar with farm animals until we can identify the owner,” Brann adds. “He seems to be in good condition. He looked like he had been running around for a while because he was pretty tired.”As of the time of writing, cops haven’t been able to track down a single pig owner in the area where the piglet was caught.