Cadillac Lyriq Impresses in First Reviews Due to Price and Luxury Feel

The Cadillac Lyriq finally hit the road with automotive journalists, and its reviews are very, very positive. Perhaps the best example comes from Tom Voelk, who owns a Cadillac ELR and was quite disappointed with how GM was treating the brand until very recently. For him, most modern Cadillacs were just fancy Chevrolets. Voelk said that the Lyriq puts Cadillac back where it should be.

16 photos