Cadillac Escalade Squats Down to Station Wagon Level, Looks Totally Believable

Sometimes, an obsession doesn’t necessarily translate into something bad. For example, this virtual artist has a few passions that sometimes get carried to extremes. Luckily, they’re just CGI in nature.
Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media, is a self-described aficionado of photoshopped 1980s and 1990s classics. He’s the owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type, so it would be obvious that he also likes (GM’s) G-bodys.
But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally derail into something modern. Especially if that allows him to deliver a crescendo of focused virtual projects. So, after a period of trying to make “454SS all the things,” he moved onto the upper-scale territory of Cadillacs.
It all started with a mid-2000s Cadillac STS-V that got turned into a sporty Coupe. But the initial plan was a different one, and the Caddy should have been “wagonized” instead. No worries, because the next project didn’t escape a practical virtual treatment, so we also ended up scratching our heads and ogling at a Seville Wagon.
After that one gave this graphic designer the impression that he was staring at a ‘94 Honda Accord Wagon, it was time for something bigger and bolder. Both figuratively and quite literally since we are dealing with the latest iteration of the mighty Cadillac Escalade.
So, the third installment in his new Caddy series is a contemporary fifth-generation Escalade that looks almost entirely real. The wagon alterations are so believable due to the fact they are also very subtle. The SUV has been laid out closer to the ground and also appears to sport a slightly larger wheelset.
Other than that, not much else seems to be going on, which goes to show that the proverbial saying about SUVs being “just jacked up wagons” is quite true. At least in this virtual case. Now, if only the pixel master took things even further and swapped the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Blackwing’s 668-hp supercharged V8 mill...
But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally derail into something modern. Especially if that allows him to deliver a crescendo of focused virtual projects. So, after a period of trying to make “454SS all the things,” he moved onto the upper-scale territory of Cadillacs.
It all started with a mid-2000s Cadillac STS-V that got turned into a sporty Coupe. But the initial plan was a different one, and the Caddy should have been “wagonized” instead. No worries, because the next project didn’t escape a practical virtual treatment, so we also ended up scratching our heads and ogling at a Seville Wagon.
After that one gave this graphic designer the impression that he was staring at a ‘94 Honda Accord Wagon, it was time for something bigger and bolder. Both figuratively and quite literally since we are dealing with the latest iteration of the mighty Cadillac Escalade.
So, the third installment in his new Caddy series is a contemporary fifth-generation Escalade that looks almost entirely real. The wagon alterations are so believable due to the fact they are also very subtle. The SUV has been laid out closer to the ground and also appears to sport a slightly larger wheelset.
Other than that, not much else seems to be going on, which goes to show that the proverbial saying about SUVs being “just jacked up wagons” is quite true. At least in this virtual case. Now, if only the pixel master took things even further and swapped the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Blackwing’s 668-hp supercharged V8 mill...