C8 Corvette Z06 Hits the Dyno, Makes More Power at 2,200 Miles Than at 1,500 Miles

United States Navy Reserve officer and American professional stock car racing driver Jesse Iwuji is rocking one of the first units of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the nation. He took delivery of the orange-painted sports car back in December 2022, and he really likes it so far.
Some 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) after delivery, the non-Z07 model was driven to Baily’s Hyperformance in Texas for some pulls on the dyno. It first recorded 598.28 horsepower at 8,200 revolutions per minute and 416.99 pound-feet (565 Nm) at 6,300 revolutions per minute, then dropped to 596.89 horsepower and 418.64 pound-feet (568 Nm) at similar rpms. Pictured on the stock aluminum wheels, the 34th of many C8 Z06 vehicles to come posted these rear-wheel figures with 93 in the gas tank.
Not even a month later, Jesse Iwuji drove his ‘Vette to Jotech Motorsports for another series of pulls. These guys have a similar dyno to Baily’s Hyperformance, and the car featured the same wheels, tires, and octane as before. On the other hand, it was a bit warmer than before, and Jotech Motorsports used a couple of big fans to blow fresh air in the side vents.
Another detail worth mentioning is the car’s mileage, which read a little over 2,200 miles (3,541 kilometers) when the owner of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports got to Jotech Motorsports. The first pull ended with 617.07 horsepower at 8,200 revolutions per minute and 437.43 pound-feet (593 Nm) at just under 6,200 revolutions per minute. As for the second run, make that 616.18 at 8,200 rpm and 437.46 pound-feet (593 Nm) at 6,200 rpm. How could this be possible? Well, Jesse has an explanation for you.
Other than the aforementioned, the Corvette saw “more driven hard miles on the car since the last dyno, which allowed for the ECU to learn it better, especially since it's a brand-new car.” Iwuji also explains that he didn’t reach 8,500 revolutions per minute during the first 1,500 miles, which is pretty surprising for a NASCAR Xfinity racing driver. On the other hand, racing drivers are more knowledgeable in break-in dos and don'ts than regular drivers. Speaking of which, engine torque in low gears is electronically limited in the first 500 miles (800 kilometers) as per GM.
The owner’s manual further states that owners should drive at moderate speeds and avoid hard braking in the first 200 miles (322 kilometers). Full-throttle acceleration and emergency stops aren’t recommended either, nor is driving at constant speeds and downshifting to brake the vehicle when engine speed exceeds 4,000 revolutions per minute. Of course, General Motors prohibits on-track shenanigans in the first 1,500 miles.
Capable of revving to 8,600 spinnies, the all-new Z06 is the first ‘Vette to feature a flat-plane crankshaft V8. Codenamed LT6, the 5.5L naturally-aspirated lump yet develops 670 free-breathing horsepower at 8,400 revolutions and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of twist at 6,300 revolutions.
