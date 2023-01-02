Chevrolet Corvette Is the Most Satisfying Car To Own, Beating the Porsche 911 in CR Study

Owner satisfaction is one of the main criteria for buying a new vehicle, next to reliability, cost of ownership, and price. Consumer Reports surveyed its members about their car purchases and found out that the Chevrolet Corvette is the car model most owners would buy or lease again.
Most people considering buying a new car have a fixed budget, which thus becomes the main criterion for choosing their new ride. Nevertheless, the number of vehicles available on the market is so intimidating that the price alone is not enough to narrow your search. Then personal preferences such as the brand, model, power, and even color come into play, although choosing your car based solely on its color is a bad idea. Wise people research to find which among their favorites are the most reliable and the absolute smartest and also consider the cost of ownership.
After all, even the most reliable cars can break sometimes, and the cost of repairs can ruin your budget. Even when nothing breaks, some vehicles are more expensive to maintain than others, with some being real money pits. But how can anyone put so much effort into finding the best vehicle their money could buy? Wouldn’t it be nice to have all this information summarized in an easy to comprehend manner?
The answer is yes, and the good news is that there are studies helping you to understand which one is the best buy, all things considered. It’s called an owner satisfaction survey and aims to answer an incredibly simple question: if you had to do it all over again, would you definitely buy or lease the same model? While simple, this question offers valuable insight into the best new cars on the market today.
Consumer Reports has asked its members the above question and combined their answers with their own tests and reliability ratings. Based on these, CR has been able to predict the satisfaction level for 2023 models, even though they are fairly new (and few) on the market. Based on these results, CR has ranked the 10 most satisfying cars to own and also the 10 least satisfying models. Each car model was ranked according to the percentage of owners who would buy it again.
Surprisingly, the most satisfying car to own is the Chevrolet Corvette. A whopping 94 percent of its owners were adamant they would buy the sportscar again, beating all other vehicles in the CR survey. We know the Vette is a highly popular model, with long waiting times and huge dealer markups, but the fact that owners are also happy with the car is impressive.
The Vette even surpassed the Porsche 911 in this regard, the German sportscar being considered an iconic model and one of the best vehicles on the market. Indeed, 90 percent of its owners would buy the Elfer again, but this wasn’t enough to win the contest. The third position, with 88 percent satisfied owners, was shared among five models: Rivian R1T, Ford Maverick Hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Polestar 2, and Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86. Notice that three of them are electric vehicles, while one has an electrified powertrain.
If you were curious about the most detested car models on the market, Consumer Reports also made a list, revealing that the absolute least satisfying model in the U.S. was Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Only 38% of the owners would buy this SUV again. This must give Volkswagen some thought, especially as the Taos also placed in the seventh position (48%). The Atlas is followed by Mercedes-Benz GLB (39% of owners would buy it again) and Infinity QX50 with 40%.
