C8 Corvette Still on Dealer Plates Abandoned in the Snow Is a Sad Christmas Image

The mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette has the ideal weight balance for driving in slippery conditions but cannot overcome 10 inches of snow. The driver of this yellow Vette left abandoned on the side of a road in Montana has learned it the hard way.
The C8 Corvette was one of the most anticipated models of 2020, and you can imagine it was a beacon of hope for many people locked down during the pandemic. Touted as the most remarkable Corvette of all time, the C8 featured a central engine and the design of a supercar. Not only that, but it also came with a performance to match. Nevertheless, with great expectations come big disappointments, although it was not the C8 Corvette’s fault.
Those who ordered the Stingray soon discovered that they had to wait excruciatingly long times before they would get to drive it. Kentucky’s Bowling Green assembly plant faced numerous production disruptions, and orders have piled up. That was the story of the C8 Corvette pretty much for every year of production. Every model year’s production had to be delayed because of the backlog of earlier models. Almost everything went against the Corvette Stingray, from parts shortages to a tornado that destroyed hundreds of cars on the production line.
As you see, a Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a precious toy cherished by those lucky enough to have it in their garage. That’s why seeing one abandoned in the snow in Montana it’s heartbreaking. The Accelerate Yellow Metallic Vette is still wearing dealer plates, which means it’s a brand-new car that nobody has enjoyed yet. The picture shared on the r/Autos subreddit shows the sportscar stuck in the snow, probably for a long time because the road workers have already cleaned the snow around it.
Certainly, the mid-engine layout is an advantage when driving in slippery conditions. It helps with weight distribution and also helps put some weight on the rear wheels to ensure sufficient traction, provided the tires are snow-rated. Given the dealer plates, we guess it was still wearing performance tires, which might or might not have been all-season tires. Either way, they are Michelin Pilot Sport tires optimized for performance, not driving in the snow.
Even winterized, the C8 Corvette is no match for the massive snowstorm that affected many parts of the country in the past weeks. Looking at the picture, we can see that the driver of this abandoned Vette has raised the suspension using the onboard lift system. This had little effect, as the snow appeared more than 10 feet deep, leaving the Vette suspended and without traction. It’s unclear from the post on Reddit whether the car was rescued in the end, but we sure hope this was the case.
