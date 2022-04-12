2023 Chevrolet Corvette Production Start Pushed Back Again

The 2023 model year Chevrolet Corvette mid-engine sports car was originally intended to enter production on May 9th. But obviously enough, it was later pushed back to May 9th by GM. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit had to delay the start of production for a third time due to the plant’s week-long shutdown in March, moving the date to May 16th.
As per Corvette Action Center, the latest update comes from a consensus deck published by GM. The document in question does not mention when 2022 model year production will grind to a screeching halt. The cited publication also mentions ongoing constraints that hinder the Corvette Stingray, starting with the FE2 and FE4 Magnetic Selective Ride Control.
The Z51 performance package is under constraint as well. The ZZ3 engine appearance and lightning package won’t be available on May 16th at the start of retail orders for the 2023 model year. Priced at $60,900 before the $1,295 destination fee since March 24th, the Stingray will soldier on with the LT2 small-block V8 that puts out 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm). Level up to the nicer-sounding NPP sports exhaust, and the 6.2-liter mill’s output improves to 495 ponies and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
Slightly more expensive across the board compared to 2022, the Stingray boasts a selection of redesigned wheels that can be had in three flavors. The gloss-black version is $995, satin black with red striping is $1,495, and the ultra-bright machined finish is $1,995. Tech Bronze is a dealer-installed accessory. The NPP exhaust can be optioned with black tailpipes for $200.
On the inside, the biggest changes are Stealth Aluminum trim and the Adrenaline Red Dipped scheme for the 3LT. Last, but certainly not least, the 70th Anniversary Edition is exclusive to the 3LT and retails at $5,995.
Go-faster stripes add $995 to the tally, and as you’re well aware, Chevrolet hasn’t released any pricing information regarding the long-awaited Z06.
