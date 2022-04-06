Chevrolet Corvette C8 Had a Great Quarter, With 8,811 Cars Delivered to Customers

Chevrolet Corvette C8 production at the Bowling Green Assembly plant went smooth in Q1 2022, despite one week of plant closure in March. According to GM’s first-quarter sales report, a total of 8,811 new Corvettes were delivered in the first three months of the year, one of the best results in C8 history.
General Motors has officially released its Q1 2022 sales report and all four brands in its portfolio have posted declines in sales throughout the quarter. GM’s overall sales were down 20% compared with Q1 2021. Nevertheless, there are light spots in this dark picture and the Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. The sports car was one of the very few models that saw a marked increase in sales in the first three months of the year.
According to GM’s sales report, 8,811 Chevy Corvettes have reached their eagerly awaiting owners during the quarter. This is one of the best quarterly results for C8, the third-highest, actually. It looks even more impressive when finding out that the production was stopped for one week in March. Had the plant been able to produce during that week, the deliveries could’ve been closer to the record figure of 10,166 from Q3 2021.
The supply chain is still a mess, but GM is confident that the worst of the chip shortage is in the rearview mirror now. The production pace will probably be at or above what we saw in the past four quarters and a yearly output of 40,000 Corvettes is possible for 2022. This is especially important as the company is preparing to launch the 2023 model year of the car, along with the performance Z06 version.
Speaking of the Z06 production, Corvette Blogger mentions that the plant has already produced around 50 Z06 examples for the Captured Test Fleet (CFT). This means the Corvette Z06 is in the final stage before series production, and these cars were handed to GM’s employees to gather last-minute feedback. Also, the Corvette Assembly Plant last week built its 20,000th Corvette Stingray for the 2022 model year.
According to GM’s sales report, 8,811 Chevy Corvettes have reached their eagerly awaiting owners during the quarter. This is one of the best quarterly results for C8, the third-highest, actually. It looks even more impressive when finding out that the production was stopped for one week in March. Had the plant been able to produce during that week, the deliveries could’ve been closer to the record figure of 10,166 from Q3 2021.
The supply chain is still a mess, but GM is confident that the worst of the chip shortage is in the rearview mirror now. The production pace will probably be at or above what we saw in the past four quarters and a yearly output of 40,000 Corvettes is possible for 2022. This is especially important as the company is preparing to launch the 2023 model year of the car, along with the performance Z06 version.
Speaking of the Z06 production, Corvette Blogger mentions that the plant has already produced around 50 Z06 examples for the Captured Test Fleet (CFT). This means the Corvette Z06 is in the final stage before series production, and these cars were handed to GM’s employees to gather last-minute feedback. Also, the Corvette Assembly Plant last week built its 20,000th Corvette Stingray for the 2022 model year.