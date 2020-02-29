C8 Corvette Lease Options Are Relatively Expensive

If you want to lease a Jaguar F-Type with the 3.0-liter supercharged V6, you’ll be able to find the two-seat sports car at $589 for 36 months and $4,995 due at signing, translating to $728 per month. The C8 Corvette is over $160 more expensive per month according to Cars Direct, and that’s a bit of a shame.

39 photos