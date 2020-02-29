C8 Corvette Lease Options Are Relatively Expensive

If you want to lease a Jaguar F-Type with the 3.0-liter supercharged V6, you’ll be able to find the two-seat sports car at $589 for 36 months and $4,995 due at signing, translating to $728 per month. The C8 Corvette is over $160 more expensive per month according to Cars Direct, and that’s a bit of a shame.
Cars Direct reports the 2020 model year “doesn’t have any special offers for buying or leasing and it’s only eligible for the standard lease rate.” In other words, you’re looking at $890 per month with zero dollars down at singing.
“For the money, shoppers may find other sports cars a lot more affordable.” Considering that the front-engine C7 Corvette was available at $12,000 off MSRP back in December 2019, it appears that Chevrolet is keeping those leases up because the hype surrounding the C8 still hasn’t died down. Also worthy of note, the 2020 model year has apparently sold out in North America.
If you’re not prepared to wait for the 2021, a high-spec Z06 from 2019 can be had at $8,338 off the original price. Speaking of incoming next model year, it so happens that the 2021 C8 Corvette will be a little more expensive.
The reason Chevrolet is hiking up the starting price is relatively simple. Not that long ago, “a senior GM source” told Motor Trend that General Motors is losing about $20,000 on the lowest trim available. In other words, you’ll have to option the Corvette Stingray to the tune of $80,000 for Chevy to break even.
For the eighth generation of the breed, the golden bowtie has also designed a right-hand-drive option for Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. These cars will be specified with lots of bells and whistles from the get-go, which is why the Japanese version is priced at more than 10 million yen (almost $91,000).
On a related note, the ‘Vette is going to get wider fenders next year and a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine. The Z06 will drop the supercharger in favor of natural aspiration, and chances are we’ll be treated to 600-ish horsepower.
