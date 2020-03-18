C8 Corvette Drops Factory Exhaust Muffler, Sounds Like Straight-Pipe V8 Rumble

2 Doug DeMuro Reviews the C8 Corvette, Doug Score Is Higher Than the Porsche 911

What happens when customer deliveries of the C8 Corvette are well underway? Mods happen, of course! On this occasion, we’re in the presence of a Stingray. On a ramp. Without the exhaust muffler . Starting up, idling, and revving to 4,000 rpm. 20 photos



Don’t think for a minute that the LT2 can’t take this kind of – let’s call it abuse – in these conditions. The small-block V8 is one of the longest-lasting engine designs out there, the golden standard of General Motors. It’s the time-tested durability, the ease of maintenance, and the tuning potential that makes this engine so popular nowadays despite the two-valve-per-cylinder arrangement and pushrod valvetrain.



Thanks to direct injection, the



In addition to hearing the ‘Vette without a muffler, the video uploaded by Street Speed 717 also reveals the packaging of the C8 without the rear bodywork. It may be harder to work on the mid-engine sports car than on the front-engine predecessor, but then again, regular servicing like draining the oil and changing the oil filter is fairly easy thanks to a couple of cut-outs in the C8’s underbody panels.



If you’re planning on switching to a straight-pipe exhaust or something more civilized such as a cat-back exhaust, you’ll have to lift the car as well as take apart the trunk. MagnaFlow is currently developing an aftermarket upgrade, based on feedback from YouTube personality TJ Hunt and other C8 Corvette owners.



Filmed by Street Speed 717, the car in question shows 123 miles (198 kilometers) on the odometer. This is why the redline of the digital tachometer starts at 4,500 instead of 6,500 revolutions per minute after the break-in period, and while we're at it, the oil temperature is fairly low at 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).