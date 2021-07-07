The Story of the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4: Much More Than The Ford GT40's Nemesis

5 C8 Corvette Crashes Into a Pile of Rocks, The Damage Is Thankfully Repairable

More on this:

C8 Corvette Driver Ignores 15-MPH Speed Limit, Plunges Into Swimming Pool

Overcooking a corner is easier than one may think, especially if that certain someone has little to no experience in a rear-wheel-drive sports car. Early on Wednesday morning, the driver of a Sebring Orange-painted Corvette did exactly that in a 15-mph zone (24-kph) in Chino, California. 6 photos



As fate would have it, the other passenger got lucky despite the landing’s intensity. Neighbors who spoke to FOX 11 said that speeding has been an ongoing problem on Shaefer Avenue and East End Avenue.



To be frank, speeding per se doesn’t kill. Suddenly becoming stationary is the issue according to Jeremy Clarkson, who has a point despite his polarizing opinions. It’s also worth highlighting that speeding in a straight line is far easier than in the twisties because cornering implies a little bit of experience in terms of grip, traction, trail braking, countersteering, and so forth. Pressing the accelerator pedal to the floor doesn’t require any of those.



On a related note, the mid-engine Stingray hasn’t been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or Insurance Institute for Highway Safety . Be that as it may, the C8 is a safe car as you may have read in an older article about a



View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles (@foxla) Excessive speed and most likely oversteer were more than enough to send the mid-engine Stingray airborne. The V8-powered car crashed into a wall, then plunged into a backyard pool, ejecting three people at high velocity. The male driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition according to FOX 11 Los Angeles , then sadly died at the Pomona Valley Hospital. One of the passengers, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.As fate would have it, the other passenger got lucky despite the landing’s intensity. Neighbors who spoke to FOX 11 said that speeding has been an ongoing problem on Shaefer Avenue and East End Avenue.To be frank, speeding per se doesn’t kill. Suddenly becoming stationary is the issue according to Jeremy Clarkson, who has a point despite his polarizing opinions. It’s also worth highlighting that speeding in a straight line is far easier than in the twisties because cornering implies a little bit of experience in terms of grip, traction, trail braking, countersteering, and so forth. Pressing the accelerator pedal to the floor doesn’t require any of those.On a related note, the mid-engine Stingray hasn’t been tested by theor. Be that as it may, the C8 is a safe car as you may have read in an older article about a collision with a full-size SUV . As far as that accident is concerned, the 'Vette was totaled but both drivers walked away unharmed.