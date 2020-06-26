C8 Corvette "Batmobile" Looks Like a Hero's Day Car

From GM engineers working on go-faster incarnations of the C8 Corvette, through aftermarket developers rushing to take the mid-engined toy into four-digit territory, to digital artists rendering the machine in otherworldly forms, we constantly discuss efforts to make the 2020 'Vette even further. Even so, the pixel portrait we have here stands out and there's more than one reason for this.
Coming across this rendering of a wildly customized midship Corvette instantly brought the 1989 Batmobile to my mind, mainly thanks to the ways in which the arches shoot up from those custom wheels (this is even more obvious when it comes to the rear quarter panels).
And when you think that Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, mainly worked on the car to play with its rear end - not only is this the first view showcased in the Instagram posts that brings the virtual build to us, but the digital wizard specifically states this in the description of the said post.
"I still can’t get used to this C8 to be honest. Usually cars would grow on me but for some reason this one still fails to. Still a good car, yes, great value too but that rear end and god-awful side still isn’t working for me! I’d be good to get one and rip the whole body apart and build a new one on top... hold on..." the artist explains.
Since more gearheads have expressed this type of opinion, albeit without creating an eye-catching 3D work to make their voice heard, we have to wait and see if General Motors pays attention to these discussions.
After all, the C8 is still young, with models such as the Z06, the Gran Sport, the Grand Sport, perhaps even the E-Ray, the ZR1 and maybe the Zora expecting to complete the family. So, who knows how the rear end styling of the midship machine will evolve?
Now, if you're looking to get more info on those derivatives, as well as enjoy some fresh spy photos of the Z06, which is expected to land next year, make sure to check out this recent tale.
And when you think that Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, mainly worked on the car to play with its rear end - not only is this the first view showcased in the Instagram posts that brings the virtual build to us, but the digital wizard specifically states this in the description of the said post.
"I still can’t get used to this C8 to be honest. Usually cars would grow on me but for some reason this one still fails to. Still a good car, yes, great value too but that rear end and god-awful side still isn’t working for me! I’d be good to get one and rip the whole body apart and build a new one on top... hold on..." the artist explains.
Since more gearheads have expressed this type of opinion, albeit without creating an eye-catching 3D work to make their voice heard, we have to wait and see if General Motors pays attention to these discussions.
After all, the C8 is still young, with models such as the Z06, the Gran Sport, the Grand Sport, perhaps even the E-Ray, the ZR1 and maybe the Zora expecting to complete the family. So, who knows how the rear end styling of the midship machine will evolve?
Now, if you're looking to get more info on those derivatives, as well as enjoy some fresh spy photos of the Z06, which is expected to land next year, make sure to check out this recent tale.
View this post on Instagram
Quickie while I finish some custom works and move on with some personal projects. . . I still can’t get used to this C8 to be honest. Usually cars would grow on me but for some reason this one still fails to. Still a good car, yes, great value too but that rear end and god awful side still isn’t working for me! I’d be good to get one and rip the whole body apart and build a new one on top... 🤔 hold on. . . . . . #corvette #chevroletcorvette #corvettec8 #c8corvette #yasiddesign #alyasid #ydcars #americanmusclecar #slammedcars #driftcars #isitthough