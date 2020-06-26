C8 Corvette "Batmobile" Looks Like a Hero's Day Car

View this post on Instagram

Quickie while I finish some custom works and move on with some personal projects. . . I still can’t get used to this C8 to be honest. Usually cars would grow on me but for some reason this one still fails to. Still a good car, yes, great value too but that rear end and god awful side still isn’t working for me! I’d be good to get one and rip the whole body apart and build a new one on top... 🤔 hold on. . . . . . #corvette #chevroletcorvette #corvettec8 #c8corvette #yasiddesign #alyasid #ydcars #americanmusclecar #slammedcars #driftcars #isitthough

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:59am PDT