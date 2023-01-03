BYD Delivers 911,140 BEVs in 2022, Grows 184% Compared to 2021

Elon Musk said Tesla would grow 50% every year but delivered only 40% more EVs in 2022 than in 2021. BYD did not set targets – at least that we are aware of – but handed 184% more BEVs to customers last year than in 2021. And the comparison can be even worse for the American EV maker if you also count plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

13 photos