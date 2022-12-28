Yangwang Shows Full Image of the R1, Rendering Artist Anticipates the January 5 Surprise

We have already told you that BYD’s new premium brand will make its premiere on January 5, 2023. Although that is next week, Yangwang keeps releasing teasers on Weibo about the R1, or whatever the new brand decides to call its off-roader. The latest image was enough for the rendering artists of SugarDesign to come up with a rendering that would fool anyone for an official picture of the electric car.

10 photos