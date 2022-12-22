BYD's Premium Brand, Yangwang Will Make Its Premiere on January 5

BYD confirmed the rumors about two new brands at the beginning of December. One of them will be called Yangwang in China, but it is not clear if it will keep that name in its international career or even if BYD wants to sell these cars abroad. We may have all these answers on January 5, when the new brand and its first vehicle will be presented.
The teaser images BYD disclosed suggest Yangwang will be the luxury brand with a rugged off-roader that some people believe will challenge the Mercedes-Benz G-Class – only in a fully electric guise. Dubbed the R1 (its development code), the new SUV is at least as boxy as the famous German machine.
Lian Yubo was in charge of the announcement. BYD’s executive vice president talked about Yangwang at the 2022 APEC SME Business Forum, which happened on December 22. According to CNEVPost, the executive promised that the brand would sell vehicles with world-leading technologies that would disrupt people’s perception of electric cars.
Yubo went a bit further and said that Yangwang’s first vehicle has acceleration, off-road performance, and response to various road conditions that will be a mind-blowing experience. The R1 would have powerful motors and a high-safety battery pack, but the executive did not mention if it is just the Blade Batteries – which all recent BYD models present – an evolution of that system or something else entirely.
Spy pictures shared in China show that the boxy off-roader will probably use LiDAR, but the disguise the prototype was using did not allow us to see much else. Yangwang helped us with that by releasing teaser images on its Weibo page presenting the lighting signature the R1 will have.
On the front end, the headlights have the shape of a flipped C on the right side of the vehicle and a C on the left. DRLs inside the component take the upper part of that C and the side, making them look like a digital 7 (or an inverted L if you prefer). It is composed of small LED triangles that form little diamonds on each side of the vehicle. It is unclear if the same diamonds on the front grille also light up, but that does not seem to be the case.
The L is also present at the back of the off-roader: that’s the shape of the taillights. The teaser image also reveals a massive D-pillar with what looks like vents with six louvers. The final teaser image shows the external rear-view mirrors. They present two LED elements, one over the other.
After the official presentation, CNEVPost said that the new Yangwang will reach its first customers in the first quarter of 2023. Considering BYD wants it to be a premium product, it will certainly have separate dealerships and service centers. BYD may also follow a direct sales model with the new brand, but we’ll have to wait until January 5 to learn its plans for the “look up” brand – that’s what Yangwang means.
